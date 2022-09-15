Aprilia’s Cooking Up a Low-Capacity Motorcycle

Aprilia’s purportedly working on a new, lower-capacity motorcycle for the entry-level rider – and if the reports are true, we are looking at a refreshed engine platform for Aprilia’s track-happy RS 250.

Back in the late ’90s/early 2000s, the RS 250 was considered ‘one of the last of the street-legal two-strokes’ (via CycleWorld), with her combo of nimble weight, brilliant handling, and excellent specs landing her toward the top of the charts.

Aprilia’s RS250 SP. Media sourced from VisorDown.

Now, a report from iMotorbike states that the Italian motorcycle manufacturer is working on updating the RS 250’s old V-twin to a 4-stroke parallel-twin heart to add to the current Aprilia lineup.

“[The] CAD sketch shows the all-new 250cc DOHC 4-stroke parallel-twin engine that Aprilia is developing,” says iMotorbike.

“Interestingly, this engine places a ‘central-cam drive’ between the cylinders instead of on one side only.”

Aprilia’s RS250 engine. Media sourced from iMotorbike.

“This unique setup is said to reduce flex of the camshaft and crankshaft under heavy loads, indicating that the upcoming RS250 could be a thoroughbred racing machine designed for the track,” adds a report from RideApart.

Aprilia’s RS250 engine. Media sourced from iMotorbike.

Aprilia is under parent company Piaggio Group, who also has several other proverbial irons in the fire; if this report is correct, then a 250cc unit is currently being developed by Zongshen-Piaggio in China; with the RS 125 and GPR 250R seeing a Chinese debut, it’s possible this particular addition will be headed for the same reveal…though we secretly hope there’s extra room for an EU or US debut as well.

Aprilia’s RS250. Media sourced from iMotorbike.

We will keep you updated on anything we hear from the grapevine