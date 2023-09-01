Aprilia Poised to Debut New RS 440 September 7th

While Ducati prepares for a grand celebration for their Multistrada Dynasty, another Italian bike marque has been prepping a machine to compete against the likes of Kawasaki’s Ninja 400.

The latest visual evidence of Aprilia’s RS 440 popped up almost a month ago when spy shots solidified rumors of this beginner-friendly beauty; at the time, the view confirmed a split saddle, rear-set foot pegs, an underbelly exhaust, a USD fork, and aesthetics garnered from the RS 660.

Aprilia’s RS 660, embedded in commemoration of a similarly-styled sport bike debut on September 7th. Media sourced from Fort Myers’ Haus of Bikes.

Now, we understand that Aprilia’s not only going to show us the bike in the next six days but that the actual motorcycle will be present at Noida’s Buddh International Circuit by the end of September; there, Aprilia will showcase their new RS 440 at India’s MotoGP world championship round – the perfect environment to show off a new sport bike.

Is Aprilia still anticipating the RS 440 to be rolled out to the public in 2024?

A view of an Aprilia sport bike. Media sourced from Aprilia.

We’ve yet to hear confirmation on this front, but we’re assuming Aprilia’s coverage next Thursday will give us an inkling of what to expect; ultimately, Aprilia’s new beginner bike is about to put up their dukes in the same sphere as KTM’s RC390 (and, potentially, Yamaha’s R3), and we’re expecting they’ll be able to hold their own.

What do you think Aprilia has in store for us on September 7th?