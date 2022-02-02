Ana Carrasco to Return to Moto3 in 2022

Ana Carrasco is set to make her return to the Moto3 paddock for the 2022 season with the BOE SKX Racing team. The 24-year old Spaniard is the first woman in history to win an FIM World Championship with the 2018 WorldSSP300 title. Following five seasons in the Supersport 300 Class of the WSBK, she will return to the Moto3 grid.

Carrasco’s initial stint in Moto3 was from 2013 to 2015, where she only managed to score 9 points while racing for three different teams. That said, the rider has spent some valuable time racing in other classes and returns a much more experienced rider. Moving to the Moto3 Championship is the natural progression for most riders, but Carrasco mentioned it was an ’emotional step’ to leave the WorldSBK paddock.

“Racing is tough, not just on track where people see but also at times like this when you have to make tough decisions.

“My ambition is always to grow as a rider, to set myself new goals that other’s see as impossible and to achieve them.

“When my parents bought me my first minibike, and then I started racing, of course, my dream was like any rider “one day I want to be a World Champion.”

“This I achieved in 2018, and even today, that feeling is magical, but anyone that understands racing will know that every racer needs to push, to be ambitious, and to test themselves again and again.

“This opportunity to ride in Moto3 is a logical step in my mind even if the emotional step is hard.”

Carrasco also mentioned: “I would like to thank everyone at Kawasaki who truly made me feel part of a racing family, of course to my pit crews and team staff across these years who gave me the best machinery to compete on plus Provec who created a professional environment that was just incredible.

“Finally, I must say a special thanks to Eliseo Escamez, Alvar Garriga, the Roda brothers, and all Provec team members, who were always there for me with friendly help and advice and truly believed in me and, of course, my parents, who started this amazing journey.

“I thank all of you and hope you understand you all played a part in making me the rider and person I am. I hope I can repay your kindness with a second World Championship. Thank you.”

Carrasco will replace David Salvador at the BOE SKX team and race alongside fellow Spaniard David Munoz.

Source: Crash.net