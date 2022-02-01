Kimi Raikkonen Named Kawasaki MXGP Team Principal

Kimi Raikkonen’s Formula 1 career concluded with the 2021 Formula One World Championship. The Finnish driver started his F1 career way back in 2001 and started in 349 races, racking up 103 podiums and 21 wins along the way. Following his departure from the sport, it has just been announced that Raikkonen will head the Kawasaki factory team in the MXGP class as Team Principal.

The Kawasaki Racing Team confirmed its 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship line-up with the 2015 MXGP World Champion Romain Febvre and Briton Ben Watson. Raikkonen will work alongside manager Antti Pyrhonen, who will oversee the team’s day-to-day activities.

“It’s no secret that, for me, one of my great passions in life for many years has been motocross, but this team is not what you might call a hobby; it’s very serious, very focused, and we aspire to be the best we possibly can,” Raikkonen said.

“Now, I have retired from racing, I will be able to spend more time on this project; not on the daily issues but more from a strategic point of view using my experience of how teams work and what creates success on the world stage.

“Everyone, including myself, is delighted that Kawasaki has chosen us to be the Factory team. I know that the chance of success is always greater with direct factory support, so this translates into a great opportunity for us as the new Kawasaki Racing Team in MXGP.”

Source: VisorDown