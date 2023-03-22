A Look at the Motorcycles in “John Wick: Chapter 4” (2023)

When it comes to the Hollywood scene, you never know which motorcycle brand will land the contract for those hoon-happy chase scenes we’ve come to know and love. For English actor Daniel Craig, “No Time to Die” (2021) featured Triumph’s Hinckley-based models, one of which was chosen for his insane stunt jump that took a purported 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola to land.

By contrast, American actor and producer Tom Cruise has enjoyed Team Green’s units, from the original cult fave Ninja GPZ 900R in “Top Gun” (1986) to the updated and utterly mad 2022 Kawasaki H2 in “Top Gun: Maverick (2022).”

The iconic 900R used in the original Top Gun flick. Photo courtesy of Youtube.

You can imagine, then, our intrigue as to the bike brand chosen for a series featuring an actor who literally built his own bike brand from the bottom up – and based on the snippets afforded in the final trailer, Chapter 4 of the neo-noir action thriller “John Wick” has chosen Aprilia’s Tuono 660.

The Aprilia Tuono featured in “John Wick: Chapter 4” (2023). Media sourced from Youtube.

In hindsight, the Italian motorcycle marque’s short-and-sweet range made the guesswork a tad easier on the eyes; a pipeside view of the bike in the trailer affords the words “Aprilia” on the undercasing of the machine. There are only two bikes in Aprilia’s lineup that feature that stubby pipe / lettering placement – and, between the RS 660 and the Tuono 660, only one has that stripped aesthetic forward of the motor.

Couple this with the fact that Keanu Reeves is a talent on the track and he recently swung aboard Aprilia’s RSV4 via invitation from the brand back in Q4 of 2022, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Bottom line, Reeves’ masterful use of the Tuono will yield more than a few good scenes to ogle… though we’re still waiting on the Canadian bike lover to swing a leg over his own $128,000, gorgeous, over-the-top, please-marry-me ARCH creations for John Wick’s Chapter 5.

The ARCH 1s – a $128,0000 from the minds of Gard Bollinger and Canadian actor Ken Reeves.

Never say never, right?