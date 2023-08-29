8000cc “Viper” V10 Muscle-cycle Continues to Land World Records

What do you get when you put the 700lb, 8.0-liter V10 heart of a Dodge Viper GTS into the belly of a motorcycle?

A homemade bike that weighs 600kg with no fairings and a slew of world record titles – at least, that’s Alan Millyard’s experience in the entertaining of his naturally-aspirated “muscle-cycle,” a bike that, by all reports, beat its automotive counterpart at its own speed game.

A view of the 8000cc “Viper” muscle-cycle that’s landing multiple speed records. Media sourced from Alan Millard’s Facebook page.

Currently, Millyard holds the following Guinness World Record titles for his “Viper” muscle-cycle:

“World’s Fastest Tandem Motorcycle” (183.5mph / 295.31km)

“World’s Fastest One-Mile Standing Start Speed Record”

“World’s Fastest Two-Up Top Speed” (178.614mph)

That last record, by the way, is the very one that Millyard thinks he and his pillion partner, Henry Cole, can beat.

“It’s nice to have an ambition, and [the Viper is] more than capable. I had the wrong gearing. I geared it to 225mph at 5000rpm. If I’d geared it for 200mph at 5000rpm, then it would’ve done it.” – Alan Millyard

If you want to see the continued efforts of these two, we’re told that their high-speed efforts are partially logged in series 12, episode five of The Motorbike Show.