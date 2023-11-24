5 Must See Motorcycle Races for 2024

The Isle of Man TT – The Adrenaline Junkie’s Dream

Photo Credit: The Sun UK

The Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) race is held on the Isle of Man, a small island located in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland, and takes place every year in late May or early June. The event has been running since 1907, making it one of the oldest motorcycle racing events in the world. In the beginning, the event was mainly a way to test the limits of English-built motorbikes, but over the years it has grown into something much more.

The main event consists of eight different races that take place over two weeks. The riders are separated into different categories based on their bike’s engine size and the events they will participate in. The races are known for their dangerous nature with competitors reaching top speeds of around 200 mph on narrow roads that are winding and bumpy.

Unlike most tracks that are designed for motorcycles, the roads of the Isle of Man have not been specially designed for racing. This makes it an enormous challenge for the riders, considering the narrow roads, numerous bumps, and obstacles that they need to navigate in order to finish the race.

Without a doubt, the TT is compelling as a viewer because riders push to the ragged edge and well beyond. This race seems to sadly take the lives of riders each and every year. Racers enter the event every year knowing fully the risk they are taking on. It is insanity on two wheels and a must-watch event.

Among the best ways to view the race without actually going, is on the Eurosport network. Those not in Europe can subscribe with a Eurosport Pass which is available on Apple TV and Android devices. Additionally, if there are race events that are locked to you geographically, you can use VPN products to bypass firewalls and stream motorcycle events. You can adjust settings for specific locations so you can tune in to the events you care about the most.

MotoGP Races – Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Motorsport.com

MotoGP is the premier class of motorcycle road racing in the world. The 2023 season consisted of 21 races in 18 countries, including Kazakhstan and India for the first time. The season generally runs from March through November, with races held almost every other week.

Last year, there were 12 teams on the grid; however, Suzuki decided to pull out of the series before the season began. Each year there is an insane amount of drama to follow, when you consider the grid is made up of Factory Teams, Independent Teams, teams both leaving, and new teams joining. It is ever-changing.

Then there is all the action surrounding the riders. With each team fielding 2 riders, and the constant desire to poach the best talent, riders from year to year will often find themselves wearing different colors.

Watching these races on television is easier than ever before. There are plenty of broadcasters who cover the MotoGP season, offering options for national and international audiences. In the United States, NBC Sports, NBCSN, and FS1 are among the channels covering the races, while British fans can tune in to BT Sport. Other countries such as Australia, Spain, and Italy have broadcasters that stream the races.

When you are talking about insane 1000cc motorcycles able to hit 370 km/h, and then lean over at angles that cause shoulders to scrape the ground, this is as good as it gets on two wheels.

The Thrilling Dakar Rally: A Must-See Event for Motorcycle Enthusiasts

Photo Credit: Enduro 21

The Dakar Rally is a multi-day off-road race that takes place annually in January. The race traditionally begins in the capital of Paris, France, and ends in Dakar, Senegal, covering approximately 5,500 miles. However, due to security threats in Mauritania, the location was changed, and the race now takes place in Saudi Arabia. 2023 marked the 4th time Saudi Arabia has hosted this epic race.

The route covers deserts, dunes, mountains, and other challenging terrains. The rally is known for its grueling conditions and participants must endure long hours of riding in harsh conditions every day to reach the finish line. To watch the pace at which these riders cover terrain, that at times appears impassable, is a must-see spectacle.

In the 2023 Dakar, 144 riders were awarded number bibs. These colorful badges symbolize their status and class in the race – yellow for the elite, white for the quads and amateur bikers, and red for the daring Malle Moto participants. Among them, the yellow numbers crew of twenty-seven enjoyed the factory support and the ultimate rally glory. The white numbers category, aka Rally2, showcased the skills of seventy-three bike riders and seventeen quad riders. And let’s not forget the tough cookies of Malle Moto, the class of twenty-seven resilient riders who face the ultimate challenge without any support crew. It’s a rally like no other!

For those who can’t make it to the desert, and that would be most of us, watching the rally on television is the next best way to experience the excitement. Many networks air the rally worldwide, including NBC Sports, Eurosport, Red Bull TV, and ESPN. You can also stream the race on the official Dakar Rally website. The coverage usually starts a few days before the race and continues throughout its duration.

So You Think You Can Ride? Check Out Hard Enduro!

Photo Credit: Bike Bound

Have you been riding an ADV bike and are starting to feel like you are mastering those river crossings and single-track ascents? If yes, then the Hard Enduro race series is exactly what you need to watch. This series is taking the motorcycle racing world by storm with its challenging and thrilling races that push riders to their limits.

The series is typically held between the months of September and November every year, with different races held at different locations worldwide. This year’s race schedule includes some classic races such as Red Bull Romaniacs in Romania, Erzberg Rodeo in Austria, and Hell’s Gate in Italy.

The race series consists of four divisions – gold, silver, bronze, and women’s. Each division is designed to cater to riders with different skill levels. The gold division is for professional riders and the most challenging division, while the silver and bronze divisions are for intermediate and amateur riders, respectively. The women’s division is for female riders who want to test their skills in the Hard Enduro race series. The organizers scheme a route through the most insane obstacles such as steep hill climbs, rock gardens, river crossings, and narrow mountainous trails. The riders have to navigate through these obstacles, and the first one to cross the finish line wins.

You have to see it to believe it. The best way to see it is via Red Bull TV, the official broadcaster of the series which broadcasts every race live. You can also watch the races on-demand later if you miss the live broadcast.

North West 200: The Biggest Road Race Event in Ireland

Photo Credit: northwest200.org

Have you heard about the North West 200 race series? If you haven’t, then you’re missing out on one of the most exciting road racing events in the world. The North West 200 is an annual motorcycle race series that takes place in Northern Ireland, attracting thousands of fans, riders, and teams from all over the globe.

Held annually in the third week of May, this event typically spans over three days and includes races in various categories, including Superbike, Supersport, Superstock, and Lightweight. At the North West 200, riders battle it out head-to-head on a closed, 8.9-mile triangular road circuit, which encompasses Portstewart, Coleraine, and Portrush.

The current format is multiple 4-6 lap races on closed public roads. While many riders use this race as a tune-up for the Isle Of Man TT and the course does have many similarities, the Isle Of Man is a time trial, and the 200 is run in groups like most normal races.

At nearly 9 miles in length, covering country roads and going through towns and villages, what could possibly be dangerous? The elevation varies by as much as 75 meters, the road surface is far from perfect, and features like stone walls couldn’t possibly be an issue while riding in a group at over 200 km/h, could they? It’s fine, the organizers put out some hay bales around lamp posts and such to provide cushioning.

Fans looking to catch all of the action of the North West 200 on television, you’ll be pleased to know that the event is covered extensively by BBC Northern Ireland. If you’re in Northern Ireland, you can also catch the races live on the BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.