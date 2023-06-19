2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120: Like Fine Wine

Certain things are destined to never go out of style, they simply define a segment. The Triumph Bonneville has been that quintessential British motorcycle since 1959. Triumph defines the Modern Classic segment of their 2023 model lineup with this top-spec Bonneville T120.

As always this classic Triumph silhouette with the flat seat and twin outboard rear shocks, is powered by a torque-rich 1200cc parallel twin engine. Making 79 hp, and 78 lb-ft or torque, the Bonneville moves with authority. The classic looks do well to hide the modern features of the Bonneville, such as ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, the latest generation of anti-lock braking system and a switchable traction control system.

Triumph touts the T120 as the best handling Bonneville ever, with 41 mm front forks, and adjustable rear outboard mounted shocks. Twin 310mm front discs with Brembo calipers and Triumph-specific Michelin Road Classic tires, complete the package.

The overall fit and finish of this classic British motorcycle are second to none, and like a fine wine just keeps improving with age.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 models: Jet Black, Aegean Blue/Fusion White, Cordovan Red/Silver Ice.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 model pricing starts at: $12,695 USD / $14,195 CAD

Model Overview

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 1200CC, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 79 HP @ 6550 RPM Bore x Stroke 97.6 X 80 Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø41mm cartridge forks Suspension Rear Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment Brakes Front Twin 310mm discs, Brembo 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Brakes Rear Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 150/70 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 US gal (14.5 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 30.7 in (780 mm) Height Without Mirror 43.7 in (1100 mm) Wheelbase 57.1 in (1450 mm) Trail 4.1 in (105.2 mm) Seat Height 31.1 in (790 mm) Wet Weight 520 lb (236 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Features

IMPROVED 1200CC HIGH TORQUE BONNEVILLE ENGINE The most responsive Bonneville T120 twin yet. Weight reductions throughout the engine give the 2021 Bonneville a faster throttle pick-up with a much sharper feel. With a strong, torque-rich delivery that starts low in the rev range and climbs smoothly to a sizeable peak of 77 LB-FT at just 3,500rpm, and with peak power of 78 HP arriving at 6,550rpm, the flexible T120 is equally at home lazily surfing the torque or enthusiastically blasting between corners on your favorite back road. The latest evolution of the T120 engine incorporates cutting-edge technical features, such as ride-by-wire throttle that gives the perfect connection between the rider’s right hand and the powertrain, for a smooth, glitch-free power delivery at any engine speed, wherever you are in the slick six-speed gearbox. The new 1200cc Bonneville engine is lighter and more responsive, and exceeds the expectations of everyone who rides it.



SIGNIFICANTLY-ENHANCED Triumph’s trademark neutral, easy-handling and engaging Bonneville riding experience just got better. With a substantial, overall weight saving throughout the revised engine, together with new, lighter wheels, it’s our best handling T120 ever.

The reduced inertia from the lighter, classic 32-spoke aluminum rim wheels makes the 2021 Bonneville T120 nimbler through fast direction changes and gives a noticeable increase in acceleration.

Roadholding is assured with 41mm cartridge front forks and 4.7 in (120mm) of travel. Twin rear suspension units allow adjustment for preload to find the perfect ride for solo, pillion and luggage. Beautifully matched, the front and rear suspension give Triumph’s signature ride dynamics of agility and stability, comfort and control.

New Brembo twin-piston floating front calipers and dual 310mm discs give superb feel for confident braking in all conditions, with the added safety of the latest generation of ABS. Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires, developed specifically for the T120, feature a classic tread design with modern levels of performance, offering superb rider feel and reassuring all-weather grip.



HIGHER A whole host of additional modern technology was beautifully incorporated to the T120 and T120 Black, including cruise control with easy-to-use, single-button operation which helps to increase comfort and reduce rider fatigue on long journeys.

The riding modes were also enhanced, with the Road and Rain modes now adjusting the engine mapping and traction control settings for the ideal throttle response, whatever the riding conditions. As with the cruise control, the riding mode button is neatly incorporated into the new left-hand switchcube for easy operation and an uncluttered look to the Bonneville’s ‘bars.

Standard-fit technology includes the latest generation of anti-lock braking system and a switchable traction control system for enhanced control and safety. With the Bonneville’s clean, classic styling always at the forefront of Triumph’s designers’ minds, these latest technological rider aids are compact, responsive and unobtrusive.



REAL WORLD PRACTICALITY

The comfortable low 31.1 in seat and relaxed riding position make all-day rides effortless, while the daily commute is more grin and less grind with the torque-assist clutch that gives a light feel to the clutch lever without compromising feel and take-up on those stop/start urban rides. For peace-of-mind, an engine immobilizer is built into the ignition key for enhanced security. A high level of standard equipment and a premium specification brings real world practicality to Triumph’s most famous modern classic.The comfortable low 31.1 in seat and relaxed riding position make all-day rides effortless, while the daily commute is more grin and less grind with the torque-assist clutch that gives a light feel to the clutch lever without compromising feel and take-up on those stop/start urban rides. For peace-of-mind, an engine immobilizer is built into the ignition key for enhanced security. A conveniently-located USB charging point is fitted beneath the seat so, whether you’re running low on phone battery or using a navigational device for your next big road trip, you can plug and play your way to your destination.

Further practicalities such as a center stand kit for ease of maintenance, heated grips for those chilly rides and a passenger grab handle for improved comfort and safety are all available as Accessories and can be easily configured at the point of purchase.



PREMIUM STYLE AND FINISH

Both T120 models are enhanced by contemporary parts perfectly engineered for the ultimate modern classic. New Bonneville-branded clock faces clearly display a mix of analogue and digital information. A key design signature of the Bonneville, the 3.8 gal litre fuel tank, now gets new 3-bar chromed classic metal tank badges and traditional hand-painted coach lining for a premium finish that’s both unique and unmistakably Triumph. Attention to detail and commitment to a premium finish are evident in both the T120 and T120 Black.Both T120 models are enhanced by contemporary parts perfectly engineered for the ultimate modern classic. New Bonneville-branded clock faces clearly display a mix of analogue and digital information. A key design signature of the Bonneville, the 3.8 gal litre fuel tank, now gets new 3-bar chromed classic metal tank badges and traditional hand-painted coach lining for a premium finish that’s both unique and unmistakably Triumph. The deep, lustrous paint finish and chrome detailing on the T120 are paired with beautiful brushed aluminium engine casings. The T120 Black benefits from equally durable, high-quality finishes, but with much more attitude. Set off by the distinctive dark brown seat, the blacked-out engine and exhaust are matched to black rims and headlamp bezel. Dark and foreboding, the moody and sophisticated color options give the Black a completely different presence.

Crafted and refined details include machined cooling fins on the cylinder head and a high quality twin-skin brushed exhaust, which hides the innovative catalyst under the bike, whilst maintaining its beautiful flowing lines.



