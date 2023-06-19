2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100: Like Fine Wine

Capturing the essence of a bygone era while incorporating the latest technology is something Triumph shows off masterfully with the Bonneville T100. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a newcomer to the world of motorcycles, the T100 offers timeless style, and plenty of performance.

Holding the entry position in Triumphs Modern Classic group of the 2023 model lineup, the T100 uses the lively 900cc parallel twin featuring the latest ride-by-wire throttle and advanced fuel injection system combining to deliver immediate responsiveness at a solid 64 hp.

In true British motorcycling fashion, the Bonneville T100 is fitted with a high-quality suspension. 41mm cartridge front forks instill confidence with an assured, planted feel. Twin rear suspension units are tuned to cope with the demands of the ride whether it’s solo or two-up.

The relaxed riding position and comfortable dual seat make the T100 perfect for new riders or urban commuters craving style, comfort, and performance.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 models: Jet Black, Carnival Red and Lucerne Blue.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 model pricing starts at: $10,995 USD / $12,195 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $10,995 USD / $12,195 CAD

$10,995 USD / $12,195 CAD Key Features:

Classic Bonneville Style Adjustable Twin RSU’s Brembo calipers 32 spoke wheels

Main Specs Engine: 900cc parallel-twin

900cc parallel-twin Power: 64.1 HP @ 7400 RPM

64.1 HP @ 7400 RPM Torque: 59 LB-FT @ 3750 rpm

59 LB-FT @ 3750 rpm Wet Weight: 503 lb (228 kg)

503 lb (228 kg) Seat Height: 31.1 in (790 mm) Competitors Harley Davidson Softail Standard

Kawasaki W800

Ducati Scrambler Icon

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 900cc, Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Power 64.1 HP @ 7400 RPM Bore x Stroke 84.6 X 80 Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Transmission 5-Speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø41mm cartridge forks Suspension Rear Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment Brakes Front Single Ø310mm floating disc, Brembo 2 piston axial caliper, ABS Brakes Rear Single Ø255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 150/70 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 US gal (14.5 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 30.7 in (780 mm) Height Without Mirror 43.3 in (1100 mm) Wheelbase 57.1 in (1450 mm) Trail 4.1 in (104.0 mm) Seat Height 31.1 in (790 mm) Wet Weight 503 lb (228 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 Features

RESPONSIVE 900CC HIGH TORQUE BONNEVILLE ENGINE The iconic 900cc Bonneville twin has been beautifully evolved. Significant weight savings within the engine include a lighter crankshaft, clutch and balance shafts for reduced inertia. Revised ports and cam profile also help to give a better spread of torque with a peak power increase of 10HP, now making 64 HP at 7,400 rpm. The result is a more responsive engine that spins up faster and revs 500rpm higher, all while delivering that rich and characterful Bonneville sound. The latest ride-by-wire throttle and advanced fuel injection system combine to deliver immediate responsiveness. Whether you’re leisurely short-shifting through the slick 5-speed gearbox and riding the rich torque, cruising in town, or enjoying the top-end power on a spirited country road blast, the perfect throttle response ensures exceptional rideability for safety and control. Other technical advances have made this the cleanest T100 to date. Such precision engineering means the first major service isn’t due until a high 10,000 miles (16,000km), adding yet more value to this incredible package.



ENHANCED HANDLING Weight reductions to the engine also become apparent in the T100’s light, neutral and agile handling. Well-balanced weight distribution and a low 31.1 in seat height make for confident low-speed maneuvers and easy handling in town, qualities that translate into a dynamic and engaging ride on the open road. Built for pure riding pleasure, the T100 is fitted with high quality suspension. New 41mm cartridge front forks instil confidence with an assured, planted feel. Twin rear suspension units are tuned to cope with the demands of the ride whether it’s solo, with a passenger or fully loaded with luggage for a weekend away. New higher specification Brembo front brakes deliver improved stopping power and enhanced lever feel. Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires developed specifically for the Bonneville give high levels of grip and feel, in all conditions, for a reassuring, confidence-inspiring ride. Enjoying the weekend carving through sweeping bends or slicing through the weekday traffic, the responsive and easy handling T100 is the perfect starting point for your modern classic journey.



REAL WORLD PRACTICALITY A high level of standard equipment brings real world practicality and all of Triumph’s legendary ride to this, its most accessible modern classic. The relaxed riding position and comfortable dual seat mean you’ll want to ride for longer, wherever your journey takes you. The cleverly-engineered torque-assist clutch gives a light feel to the clutch lever to reduce rider fatigue, without compromising feel and control, to make easy work of the stop/start world of commuting and urban riding. For enhanced security and peace of mind, an engine immobilizer is built into the ignition key. A USB charging point is conveniently located beneath the seat so charging your devices on the move couldn’t be easier. If you’re using a navigational device for your next big road trip, you can plug and play your way to your destination. Accessories such as a center stand kit for ease of maintenance, passenger grab rails with built-in carrying racks and a selection of screens for improved long-range comfort are just some of the options available, and can be easily configured at the point of purchase to bring even more versatility to your T100.



PREMIUM STYLE AND FINISH

With styling cues faithfully taken from the iconic 1959 Bonneville, the T100 encapsulates all of the spirit and silhouette of the original, beautifully evolved with modern design and capability. Triumph’s modern classics are renowned for a high level of attention to detail and commitment to a premium finish.With styling cues faithfully taken from the iconic 1959 Bonneville, the T100 encapsulates all of the spirit and silhouette of the original, beautifully evolved with modern design and capability. Crafted and refined details include machined cooling fins on the cylinder head and a high quality twin-skin brushed exhaust, which hides the innovative catalyst under the bike, while maintaining its beautiful flowing lines. The spark plug caps and cylinder head bolts haven’t escaped the designers’ attentions, either; small details matter, and the T100 is engineered to look as good as it rides. Sensitively incorporated, Triumph’s modern technology brings contemporary style. New instrument faces feature Bonneville branding and combine classic analogue dials with a digital multi-function display that is controlled by an easily accessible handlebar-mounted scroll button.

Premium paintwork can be seen throughout the T100 and extends from the durable chassis coating to the lustrous finish on the tank. Available in Jet Black, Carnival Red and Lucerne Blue, the latter two both blended with Fusion White and hand-painted Aluminum Silver coach lining, there’s a T100, beautifully finished, in a style to suit you.



A2 LICENCE ACCESSIBILITY The easy-handling T100 is perfect for A2 licence holders, courtesy of an Accessory fit conversion kit, making it possible for every rider to experience a genuine motorcycle legend. When you have passed your test, the conversion kit can be easily removed by a Triumph dealer to reinstate full power.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 Photos

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 Videos

Triumph Bonneville T100 Long Term Review

Triumph Bonneville T100 vs. Triumph Speed Twin 900 – What’s the Difference?