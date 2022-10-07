2023 Touareg Legend Rally: The Ultimate Novice Rider Gateway Rally

With 14 days and change until the countdown hits zero, members of the Touareg Legend Rally are prepping for the month’s festivities – and that also includes getting ahead of the game for next year’s efforts.

According this morning’s press release, 2023 wil feature an all-new unit; in fact, it’ll be “the first edition of a rally that was born to satisfy the demand of the amateur motorcycle rider who longs to experience a rally in a caravan, tailored to his needs and on African lands.”

In short, this will be the best kind of rally to get your feet wet for the likes of Touareg Legend’s real deal, as well as build your skills up for iconic rallies like the Dakar, Tunisia Desert Challenge, and more.

“From the beaches of Nador to those of Aaiún, the drivers, mechanics and assistance will face an authentic linear rally during seven days of competition, to achieve the goal on the same stones and sand of the Sahara for which so many editions of the Dakar Rally have been disputed,” lauds the press release.

“Seas of dunes, plateaus that are lost in the horizon and tracks of sand, dust and stones, will draw a wake to join the Mediterranean Sea with the Atlantic Ocean, in an incomparable setting.”

As much as independence of self in a challenge is the best way to learn, you might not want a completely hands-off experience for your first motorcycle rally; as such, the press release tells us that riders will have the option of going with either Rodbook or GPS navigation.

Whether you are joining for the race or for a more adventure-oriented effort, the trails will be occasionally modified to suit – and that’s after the organization makes sure you have all the proper security measures and preparation for the road (or lack thereof).

Be sure to head over to the Touareg Legend Rally’s website to check out what they offer and support what they’re doing.

While you're here, give a read to a few crazies we interviewed who have made rallying a way of life

