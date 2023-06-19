2023 Royal Enfield INT650 [Specs, Features, Photos]

Classic Meets Modern In The 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Roadster
Contents
The 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 is a take on the British classic roadster that’s perfect for twisty back roads, highways, and urban environments, providing an exceptional riding experience for all riders. Inspired by the iconic 1960s Royal Enfield INT650, the new INT650 Twin captures the essence of that lifestyle. You’ll find classic elements like the teardrop tank, diamond-quilt-patterned twin seat, and wide, braced handlebars, all seamlessly blending with modern performance.
The INT650 Twin’s frame is a twin-cradle, tubular design, developed in concert with the Harris Performance team. Used in multiple models in the Royal Enfield 2023 lineup, it was tested rigorously for durability, balance, and handling across various road conditions, this frame delivers dynamic and responsive performance. The suspension features 41mm front forks with 110mm of travel and twin rear shocks. The gas-charged rear shocks have a 5-stage pre-load adjustment for customized settings, ensuring optimal comfort, feel, and precision in all situations. Like other bikes in the Royal Enfield stable, the air/oil-cooled 648cc parallel twin engine delivers a manageable 47 horsepower. It has 80% of maximum torque available as low as 2500 RPM and the engine provides smooth and rapid progress without constant gear changes. A six-speed gearbox is complemented by a slipper clutch, which includes an assist feature for a lighter lever feel. The INT650 comes with 18″ front and rear wheels fitted with Ceat Zoomcruz tires. Twin piston Brembo calipers and Bosch dual-channel ABS provide strong stopping power.
The 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 starts at $6,149 USD/$8,199 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,149 USD/$8,199 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Ceat Zoomcruz tires
- Bosch dual-channel ABS
- Twin-cradle, tubular steel frame
- 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch
Main Specs
- Engine: 648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC
- Power: 47 horsepower
- Torque: 38 ft-lbs
- Weight: 445 lbs (202 kgs)
- Seat Height: 31.6 inches (804 mm)
Competitors
2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC
|Engine Power
|47 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Torque
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|320 mm disc, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-18
|Tires Rear
|130/70-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.7 lts
|Color
|Baker Express, Orange Crush, Mark 2, Sunset Strip, Downtown Drag, Canyon Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2122 mm
|Overall Width
|789 mm
|Overall Height
|1165 mm
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Seat Height
|804 mm
|Curb Weight
|202 Kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|*3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model.
|Extension
2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Features
Easy Come, Easy Go
At The Heart Of It All
Smooth Operator
Framed Like a Picture
Devil Is In The Details
2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Photos
2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Videos
2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Review by Yammie Noob:
2023 Royal Enfield INT650 review by Revzilla: