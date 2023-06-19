2023 Royal Enfield INT650 [Specs, Features, Photos]

Classic Meets Modern In The 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Roadster

The 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 is a take on the British classic roadster that’s perfect for twisty back roads, highways, and urban environments, providing an exceptional riding experience for all riders. Inspired by the iconic 1960s Royal Enfield INT650, the new INT650 Twin captures the essence of that lifestyle. You’ll find classic elements like the teardrop tank, diamond-quilt-patterned twin seat, and wide, braced handlebars, all seamlessly blending with modern performance.

The INT650 Twin’s frame is a twin-cradle, tubular design, developed in concert with the Harris Performance team. Used in multiple models in the Royal Enfield 2023 lineup, it was tested rigorously for durability, balance, and handling across various road conditions, this frame delivers dynamic and responsive performance. The suspension features 41mm front forks with 110mm of travel and twin rear shocks. The gas-charged rear shocks have a 5-stage pre-load adjustment for customized settings, ensuring optimal comfort, feel, and precision in all situations. Like other bikes in the Royal Enfield stable, the air/oil-cooled 648cc parallel twin engine delivers a manageable 47 horsepower. It has 80% of maximum torque available as low as 2500 RPM and the engine provides smooth and rapid progress without constant gear changes. A six-speed gearbox is complemented by a slipper clutch, which includes an assist feature for a lighter lever feel. The INT650 comes with 18″ front and rear wheels fitted with Ceat Zoomcruz tires. Twin piston Brembo calipers and Bosch dual-channel ABS provide strong stopping power.

The 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 starts at $6,149 USD/$8,199 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Royal Enfield INT650 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $6,149 USD/$8,199 CAD

$6,149 USD/$8,199 CAD Key Features:

Ceat Zoomcruz tires Bosch dual-channel ABS Twin-cradle, tubular steel frame 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch

Main Specs Engine: 648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC

648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC Power: 47 horsepower

47 horsepower Torque: 38 ft-lbs

38 ft-lbs Weight: 445 lbs (202 kgs)

445 lbs (202 kgs) Seat Height: 31.6 inches (804 mm) Competitors Triumph Bonneville T100

BMW R NineT

2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Specifications

From Royal Enfield

ENGINE Engine 648 cc Parallel twin 4-stroke. air/oil cooled SOHC Engine Power 47 Hp Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Electric Torque DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 6-speed Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel Suspension Rear Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel Brakes Front 320 mm disc, ABS Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 130/70-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 13.7 lts Color Baker Express, Orange Crush, Mark 2, Sunset Strip, Downtown Drag, Canyon Red ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2122 mm Overall Width 789 mm Overall Height 1165 mm Wheelbase Ground Clearance 174 mm Seat Height 804 mm Curb Weight 202 Kg WARRANTY Warranty *3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model. Extension

2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Features

Easy Come, Easy Go Sit back, breathe in, breeze away. The INT650 exudes a versatile, laid-back attitude with its upright riding position. Its suspension is developed for precise, immediate handling while staying agile and light.

At The Heart Of It All While classically styled and visually beautiful, the new engine is Royal Enfield’s most forward-looking yet. Cleaner, elegant look, fewer components, less weight and easier maintenance.

Smooth Operator The light alloy wheels help lower unsprung weight which enhances handling. Coupled with custom designed tires, delicate measurements and adjustments on the suspension; it’s a smooth, agile and nimble ride.

Framed Like a Picture Beauty is often overlooked in chassis design. But this new frame blends the authentic form of period classics with the superb handling and ride of modern engineering. The result is a chassis that’s nimble and precise.

Devil Is In The Details Every part on the INT650 is crafted to bring the rider a distinct timeless appeal of the 60’s design. The narrow teardrop tank is donned with a classic badge and a Monza styled fuel cap.

2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Photos

2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Videos

2023 Royal Enfield INT650 Review by Yammie Noob:

2023 Royal Enfield INT650 review by Revzilla: