2022 Sturgis Rally Reports Strong Figures

And, just like that, the world’s biggest motorcycle event has wrapped up for 2022.

With attendance reported to have brought in a very nice $1.5 million USD, this year may not have beat the record-breaking numbers of the previous year, but still showed impressive highs – all the better to keep the rally way alive for the next season of rides.

The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in full force! Media sourced from the Rapid City Journal, via photographer Matt Gade.

State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue,” comments The Center Square.

“The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.”

All told, the Northern Black Hills hosted over 916 vendors, with 497,835 total vehicles logged over the ten days (via the SDHP).

Sure, this year’s Rally showed off only a slight increase in figures since pre-COVID, but hey – the proof is in the pudding. The Rally is back, and riders countrywide are jazzed to be getting back in the swing of things.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s maiden year – back on August 14, 1938 – was held by the “Jackpine Gypsies” motorcycle club, the very same that still operates the tracks and general areas of our current iteration.

Today, the Rally can boast that they’ve run every year, with the exception of World War II, when gasoline rationing came into play.

All told, we are proud to continue to bring you the best of the latest on the Sturgis Rally, as well as other stories trickling down the pipeline.