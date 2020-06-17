Intermot 2020 Officially Canceled, Replaced With an Online Event

Another Event Canceled

Today, the Koelnmesse and the German Motorcycle Industry Association announced Intermot is canceled. The organizers stated that manufacturers and others in the industry are struggling now due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and it wouldn’t be right to ask them to put money and resources towards the event.

“An event that depends on its appeal as an experience and event cannot be held in this form at this point in time and thus does not meet the expectations and needs of the industry,” commented Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse, and Reiner Brendicke, General Executive Manager of IVM Oliver Frese. “Our customers’ resources for 2021 are already under heavy strain as a result of the SARS/COVIC-19 crisis. As an important part of the motorcycle industry, however, and particularly in difficult times, we want to actively support our partners and are now working full steam on a digital format.”

An online event will replace the Intermot show. The online event will do it’s best to offer an alternative. The event organizers are currently in the preparation phases. It will likely encompass smaller in-person events and digital shows. This could make something like Intermot possible. The full in-person show is supposed to resume in 2022.