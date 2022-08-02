2022 Indian Chieftain Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Chieftain: An All-American Bagger

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited sits alongside the Chieftain, Chieftain Black Horse, and Chieftain Elite in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle portfolio. It shares most of its hardware and specifications with the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, with the key differentiating factor being the use of chrome finishing in place of the Dark Horse’s blacked-out look.

Like the Chieftain Dark Horse, the Chieftain Limited is powered by the company’s Thunderstroke 116 engine that displaces 1,890 cc. Indian Motorcycles has not revealed an official horsepower figure for the engine, but it has mentioned that peak torque is 126 ft-lb of torque.

Off the dealership floor, the Chieftain Limited comes with a 7-inch infotainment system powered by the Ride Command software, three ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, a 100-watt audio system, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port. It also gets Smart Lean Technology, Apple CarPlay integration, and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

The American manufacturer also offers various accessories you can equip the motorcycle with, from added storage to auxiliary lights and different seat options.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited is available in three color schemes — Black Metalic, Silver Quartz Metallic, and Deepwater Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,999 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,999 USD / $34,999 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Comfortable two-up seating New Metzeler Cruisetec tires

Main Specs Engine: 1,890cc V-twin

1,890cc V-twin Power: NA

NA Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 823 lbs (373 kg)

823 lbs (373 kg) Seat Height: 25.6 in (650 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

BMW R18

2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs (171 Nm) Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300mm floating rotors with 4-piston calipers Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Deepwater Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 40.3 in / 1023 mm Overall Height 51.6 in / 1310 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 791 lbs (359 kg) / 823 lbs (373 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Features

THUNDERSTROKE 111 V-TWIN ENGINE The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



MODERN. AGGRESSIVE. Premium chrome finishes, a sleek fairing, slammed saddlebags, and Rogue seat deliver a streamlined, commanding presence. A lowered stance and LED lighting from nose to tail complete the custom-inspired look.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay



BEATS FOR THE STREETS Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



AGILE HANDLING AND CONTROL Low seat height, ergonomically-designed controls, and a lightweight cast aluminium frame come together for responsive handling and agile cornering – providing a confidence inspiring ride for riders across the board.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, this flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN The Chieftain Limited comes standard with keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS and tire pressure monitoring.



2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Photos

2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Videos

2022 Indian Chieftain Limited First Look by Baker American Cycles:

Should You Buy the Indian Chieftain Limited Instead of a Harley-Davidson Street Glide? By Srkcycles: