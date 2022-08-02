2022 Indian Chieftain Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Chieftain: An All-American Bagger
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited sits alongside the Chieftain, Chieftain Black Horse, and Chieftain Elite in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle portfolio. It shares most of its hardware and specifications with the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, with the key differentiating factor being the use of chrome finishing in place of the Dark Horse’s blacked-out look.
Like the Chieftain Dark Horse, the Chieftain Limited is powered by the company’s Thunderstroke 116 engine that displaces 1,890 cc. Indian Motorcycles has not revealed an official horsepower figure for the engine, but it has mentioned that peak torque is 126 ft-lb of torque.
Off the dealership floor, the Chieftain Limited comes with a 7-inch infotainment system powered by the Ride Command software, three ride modes, cruise control, rear cylinder deactivation, a 100-watt audio system, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port. It also gets Smart Lean Technology, Apple CarPlay integration, and a tire-pressure monitoring system.
The American manufacturer also offers various accessories you can equip the motorcycle with, from added storage to auxiliary lights and different seat options.
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited is available in three color schemes — Black Metalic, Silver Quartz Metallic, and Deepwater Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited starts at $27,999 USD / $34,999 CAD
2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs (171 Nm)
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300mm floating rotors with 4-piston calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Deepwater Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.7 in (2,506 mm)
|Overall Width
|40.3 in / 1023 mm
|Overall Height
|51.6 in / 1310 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (130 mm)
|Seat Height
|25.6 in (650 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
791 lbs (359 kg) / 823 lbs (373 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Features
2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Photos
2022 Indian Chieftain Limited Videos
2022 Indian Chieftain Limited First Look by Baker American Cycles:
Should You Buy the Indian Chieftain Limited Instead of a Harley-Davidson Street Glide? By Srkcycles: