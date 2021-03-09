2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Confirmed To Feature Tripper Nav system

Tripper, Again

RushLane – an Indian Publication – is always first in line when it comes to new information regarding Royal Enfield motorcycles. Today is no different, the outlet has released spy shots revealing the gauge cluster for the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, and there are quite a few details worth noting.

For starters (and completely unrelated to the spy shots), Royal Enfield has translated the Classic 350 onto the new Meteor’s “J Platform” for the 2021 model year. This will make part support, customization, and servicing much easier as there will now be a total of three models sharing the same platform.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 instrument cluster spied.

Gets Tripper Navigation. Waiting❓ Posted by RushLane on Sunday, March 7, 2021

The platform is not all they took from the new Meteor 350 however… The Meteor was the bike that Royal Enfield chose to debut their new Tripper Navigation system; a small digital TFT pod tacked onto the gauge cluster that allows for turn-by-turn navigation updates. The Himalayan has already received the Tripper treatment, and now it’s finally the Classic 350’s turn.

At this point, it’s almost not even worth writing articles about the Tripper system anymore. I think we’re far enough through Royal Enfield’s 2021 model rollout that we can assume that every motorcycle in their lineup will come standard with the Tripper Navigation system. Even the larger upcoming Continental GT 650 has been spotted in the wild with the Tripper gauge.

Beyond the Tripper system (and some slight tweaks to the analog clusters that surround it), we don’t have any new information beyond that for the upcoming Classic 350. Royal Enfield has taken it upon themselves to bring pretty hefty updates to the new models that have already seen official releases, so we should expect the Classic 350 to get some more notable updates when the beans finally spill.