2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Gets Cruise Control Radar

Smarter Than Ever

KTM has taken the liberty to integrate its new cruise control radar into all 1290 Super Adventure variants, including the base model among other tech updates.

The entire electronics package for the KTM 1290 Super Adventure has seen a revolutionary round of updates for the 2021 model year. Starting with the cruise control; the system gets the addition of a radar that brings a ton of new features to the pre-existing CC system. The radar aids through having a total of five distance settings for assisted stopping, and there is even an overtake assist mode that will allow the bike to utilize this new radar to detect obstacles in front and provide a speed boost to assist in changing lanes and passing.

In addition to the “big radar announcement”, the new 1290 Super Adventure finds it’s way to electronic perfection with all of the on-board electronic aids being supported by a new six-axis IMU system.

The WP suspension is fully adjustable through the dash now, and there are three suspension modes (comfort, street, and sport) that will tighten/loosen the suspension depending on the type of riding you plan on doing

All of these functions will be fully controllable through the bike’s new (and also gigantic) 7 inch full-color TFT display.

Beyond the tech updates, the visual appearance of this bike has also managed to take a transformation of its own on the way into 2021. The tanks have been dropped to the sides of the bike, and the body panels have been revamped to keep the wind away from the rider.

The bike is lower thanks to a drop in the seat height, and the frame has seen some small changes to improve the handling such as the subframe extension (15mm) and pulled-back steering head (also 15mm).