The 2020 Indian Challenger Limited is the top of the line spec for the Challenger lineup. Sharing with both other models, the Limited is powered by the same 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus engine developing 122 HP and 128 lbs-ft of torque.
The Limited shares 99% of the same features as the Dark Horse, namely ABS, cruise control, and Indian Ride Command 7 inch infotainment system with navigation that all come standard. The Limited also has the Bosch powered Smart Lean Technology system for 6 axis traction and stability control.
The only area where the Limited truly separates itself from the Dark Horse is via the brilliant chrome work on the engine and exhausts, as well as the metallic sparkling paint.
The 2020 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $27,999 US/$34,499 CDN
General Info
- Price: $ 27,999 US/$34,499 CDN
- Key Features:
- Cruise control
- ABS
- Low Seat Height
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin
- Horse Power: 122 HP
- Wet weight: 381 kg
- Seat height: 26.5 in
2020 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin
|Power
|122 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L)
|Color
|Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic, Ruby Metallic
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2500.7 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990.2 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.2 in (1428.5 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Wet Weight
|805 lbs (365 kg)/840 lbs (381 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2020 Indian Challenger Limited Features
FREE REIN TO DOMINATE
The all-new Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus, our biggest liquid-cooled engine, packs a best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque for reliable, exhilarating power.
CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM.
Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.
SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER.
Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.
LOADED WITH PREMIUM STYLE
Hit the road with premium chrome finishes and paint-matched saddlebag closeouts that make you and your ride impossible to ignore. Shown with available PowerBand Audio upgrades.
FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE
Ride in comfort for longer with electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, and keyless ignition.
STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE
With its menacing LED running lights, a central headlamp, and a redesigned and modernized Indian Motorcycle headdress enhancing the front fender, the Challenger presents an unmistakable profile day or night.
LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE
Smart Lean Technology™, keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control.
MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS
Go bigger with 6.5” speakers that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio.
MORE SCREEN. MORE CONTROL.
Ride Command offers a seven-inch screen and connected traffic and weather overlays in addition to intuitive destination search. Other features include: key vehicle information, Bluetooth® and USB, and an all-new quad-core processor for unrivaled computing power.
