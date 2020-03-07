2020 Indian Challenger Limited

The 2020 Indian Challenger Limited is the top of the line spec for the Challenger lineup. Sharing with both other models, the Limited is powered by the same 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus engine developing 122 HP and 128 lbs-ft of torque.

The Limited shares 99% of the same features as the Dark Horse, namely ABS, cruise control, and Indian Ride Command 7 inch infotainment system with navigation that all come standard. The Limited also has the Bosch powered Smart Lean Technology system for 6 axis traction and stability control.

The only area where the Limited truly separates itself from the Dark Horse is via the brilliant chrome work on the engine and exhausts, as well as the metallic sparkling paint.

The 2020 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $27,999 US/$34,499 CDN

Model Overview

Price: $ 27,999 US/$34,499 CDN

Key Features: Cruise control ABS Low Seat Height

Engine type: 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin

Horse Power: 122 HP

Wet weight: 381 kg

Seat height: 26.5 in
Key Competitors
Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2020 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin Power 122 HP Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color Thunder Black Pearl, Deepwater Metallic, Ruby Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2500.7 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990.2 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1428.5 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Wet Weight 805 lbs (365 kg)/840 lbs (381 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Challenger Limited Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE The all-new Indian Motorcycle PowerPlus, our biggest liquid-cooled engine, packs a best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque for reliable, exhilarating power.

CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.

SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer supreme traction.

LOADED WITH PREMIUM STYLE Hit the road with premium chrome finishes and paint-matched saddlebag closeouts that make you and your ride impossible to ignore. Shown with available PowerBand Audio upgrades.

FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE Ride in comfort for longer with electronic cruise control, full LED lighting, a long-haul seat, ABS, and keyless ignition.

STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE With its menacing LED running lights, a central headlamp, and a redesigned and modernized Indian Motorcycle headdress enhancing the front fender, the Challenger presents an unmistakable profile day or night.

LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE Smart Lean Technology™, keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control.

MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS Go bigger with 6.5” speakers that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio.

MORE SCREEN. MORE CONTROL. Ride Command offers a seven-inch screen and connected traffic and weather overlays in addition to intuitive destination search. Other features include: key vehicle information, Bluetooth® and USB, and an all-new quad-core processor for unrivaled computing power.



2020 Indian Challenger Limited Photos

2020 Indian Challenger Limited Videos

