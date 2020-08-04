Buy This 1973 Norton 850 Commando That’s For Sale on Bring a Trailer

You Need Another Motorcycle

I know what you’re thinking. Where will I find room for another motorcycle? Trust me, you’ll find it, and I have the perfect one for you. Its this 1973 Norton 850 Commando that’s for sale right now on Bring a Trailer. Norton has really been through some tough times lately. If you want to forget about that and go back to a time when Norton was its lovable former self, then you should buy this 1970s machine. There’s one day left on the auction, so you have time.

Powered by an 828cc parallel-twin engine that’s mated to a four-speed manual transmission, the 850 Commando will have all the power you need. It also has a beautiful coat of yellow paint and an aftermarket Corbin seat. The motorcycle offers an electric starter, a Mikuni carburetor, a belt-drive primary, a three-phase alternator, a Bennet EZ-Pull clutch kit, a shortened front fender, and relocated turn signals all of which are unoriginal.

Despite being tinkered with a little bit, the bike appears to be in good working order with maintenance records and a clean California title. The bike only has about 6,000 miles on it. The seller said that he only put 50 miles on the bike during his stewardship. If you have a Norton-shaped hole in your heart, then let this 850 Commando fill you with joy.