1969 BSA A65 Lightning

The 650 Lightning was BSA’s top-line bike, and meant to do battle with the market-dominating Triumph Bonneville and had twin carbs just like the Bonnie. The ’69 Lightning was certainly fast enough and handled well. It just never had the styling to compete with the Triumph. By this time the A65 was well-developed resulting from a steady process of improvement. The 1969 BSA A65 Lightning benefitted from a new balance pipe between exhaust headers, revised silencers (mufflers), wider gasket surfaces on the engine cases, and the new 8-inch TLS (twin leading-shoe) drum brake up front. The A65’s output had been steadily pushed upward to the point that now it was having vibration issues. While it could cruise nicely at 70mph, winding it past 5,500 rpm caused wicked vibration. They were known to break headlight bulbs above 6,200 rpm!

1969 BSA A65 Firebird Scrambler

The term “scrambler” was the word used back then for a bike that might be called a “dual-sport” bike today. In other words, on that can be ridden on the highway, and yet handle itself off-road. These bikes were great desert racing bikes, which was big back in the 1960s. The high pipes created the extra ground clearance needed for off-road work.

1969 BSA A65 Thunderbolt

1969 BSA A65 SPECIFICATIONS

Model

Displacement

Engine type

Bore & Stroke

Compression

Carburetor(s)

Output

Primary Drive

Clutch

Gearbox

Ratios, overall:

1st gear, low

2nd gear

3rd gear

4th gear, top

Final drive

Wheelbase

Ground clearance

Seat height

Curb weight

Suspension, F

Suspension, R

Brakes, front

Brakes, rear

Tires, front

Tires, rear

PERFORMANCE

0-60 mph

1/4 mile

Top speed

A65L Lightning

654cc / 39.9ci

OHV vertical twin

75mm X 74mm

9.0:1

2- Amal Concentric

54.7 hp @ 7,000 rpm

triplex chain

multi-plate, dry

4-speed constant mesh

12.23:1

7.79:1

5.57:1

4.87:1

single-row chain

56.25″

5.30″

32.55″, unladen

435 lbs

telescopic forks

swing arm, 2 shocks

8″ drum, TLS

7″ drum, SLS

Dunlop 3.25″ X 19″

Dunlop K70 4.00″ X 18″

 

6.60 sec

15.29 sec @ 83.6 mph

102 mph

A65T Thnderbolt

654cc / 39.9ci

OHV vertical twin

75mm X 74mm

9.0:1

1- Amal Concentric

42 hp @ 6,800 rpm

triplex chain

multi-plate, dry

4-speed constant mesh

12.27:1

7.80:1

5.58:1

4.87:1

single-row chain

56.25″

5.30″

33.0″, unladen

391 lbs

telescopic forks

swing arm, 2 shocks

8″ drum, TLS

7″ drum, SLS

Dunlop 3.25″ X 19″

Dunlop 4.00″ X 18″

 

7.40 sec

15.56 sec @ 80.0 mph

98 mph

