1969 BSA A65
The 650 Lightning was BSA’s top-line bike, and meant to do battle with the market-dominating Triumph Bonneville and had twin carbs just like the Bonnie. The ’69 Lightning was certainly fast enough and handled well. It just never had the styling to compete with the Triumph. By this time the A65 was well-developed resulting from a steady process of improvement. The 1969 BSA A65 Lightning benefitted from a new balance pipe between exhaust headers, revised silencers (mufflers), wider gasket surfaces on the engine cases, and the new 8-inch TLS (twin leading-shoe) drum brake up front. The A65’s output had been steadily pushed upward to the point that now it was having vibration issues. While it could cruise nicely at 70mph, winding it past 5,500 rpm caused wicked vibration. They were known to break headlight bulbs above 6,200 rpm!
1969 BSA A65 Firebird Scrambler
The term “scrambler” was the word used back then for a bike that might be called a “dual-sport” bike today. In other words, on that can be ridden on the highway, and yet handle itself off-road. These bikes were great desert racing bikes, which was big back in the 1960s. The high pipes created the extra ground clearance needed for off-road work.
1969 BSA A65 Thunderbolt
1969 BSA A65 SPECIFICATIONS
|
Model
Displacement
Engine type
Bore & Stroke
Compression
Carburetor(s)
Output
Primary Drive
Clutch
Gearbox
Ratios, overall:
1st gear, low
2nd gear
3rd gear
4th gear, top
Final drive
Wheelbase
Ground clearance
Seat height
Curb weight
Suspension, F
Suspension, R
Brakes, front
Brakes, rear
Tires, front
Tires, rear
PERFORMANCE
0-60 mph
1/4 mile
Top speed
|
A65L Lightning
654cc / 39.9ci
OHV vertical twin
75mm X 74mm
9.0:1
2- Amal Concentric
54.7 hp @ 7,000 rpm
triplex chain
multi-plate, dry
4-speed constant mesh
12.23:1
7.79:1
5.57:1
4.87:1
single-row chain
56.25″
5.30″
32.55″, unladen
435 lbs
telescopic forks
swing arm, 2 shocks
8″ drum, TLS
7″ drum, SLS
Dunlop 3.25″ X 19″
Dunlop K70 4.00″ X 18″
6.60 sec
15.29 sec @ 83.6 mph
102 mph
|
A65T Thnderbolt
654cc / 39.9ci
OHV vertical twin
75mm X 74mm
9.0:1
1- Amal Concentric
42 hp @ 6,800 rpm
triplex chain
multi-plate, dry
4-speed constant mesh
12.27:1
7.80:1
5.58:1
4.87:1
single-row chain
56.25″
5.30″
33.0″, unladen
391 lbs
telescopic forks
swing arm, 2 shocks
8″ drum, TLS
7″ drum, SLS
Dunlop 3.25″ X 19″
Dunlop 4.00″ X 18″
7.40 sec
15.56 sec @ 80.0 mph
98 mph
