Zero Motorcycles Joins Rollick in the Ultimate Marketing Partnership

What makes a motorcycle brand successful?

Is it their bangin’ lineup of two-wheeled beauties, or perhaps the employees’ unbeatable smiles as customers check out their future machines?

Both (and more) add to the fire, I’m sure, but I’ll wager the REAL money is had by getting the lineups out there in the best way possible – especially on the digital spectrum.

An unbeatable marketing plan is my bet, and (based on the recent collaboration Zero Motorcycles has made with ROLLICK) I’m not the only one with this opinion.

A Zero motoryccle. Media sourced from Zero Motorcycles.

“Zero Motorcycles…has rolled out Aimbase, Rollick’s industry-centric lead management platform,” celebrates a Rollick press release on PRNewsWire.

“The company will soon include RollickDR, the digital retailing solution. The platform will provide dealers with a more tailored experience when handling leads across systems and primarily in their preferred CRM provider.”

A Zero motorycle. Media sourced from Zero Motorcycles.

The big moneymaker is in the multiple levels of ‘segmentation and automation’ that can be had in all of this.

According to the press release, dealers connected to the platform will be able to use leads courtesy of Zero, while Zero will, in turn, benefit from the optimized sales funnel, thanks to the increased exposure of lead disposition reporting on ROLLICK’s side of things.

ROLLICK’s logo. Media sourced from ROLLICK’s website.

When RollickDR comes out, everything will be taken online to further expedite the successes of this partnership – congrats to Zero and ROLLICK from WBW!

