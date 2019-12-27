You Can Buy a New Vespa Online

Get the Scoot You Want When You Want It

If you’ve always been a Vespa fan but didn’t want to go all the way down to the Vespa dealer to look at one and place your order, you now have the option of buying your scooter online. Vespa USA now allows online sales for all of its models. You can go online, check availability, promotions, apparel, and more and then buy yourself the scooter you’ve always wanted.

Not only can you order your Vespa online, but you can finance it online, too. This makes for a really seamless buying process. MV Agusta rolled out a similar online sales process not too long ago, and now the world’s most-famous scooter company has done the same.

The process is clear and concise, and you will still have to go to the nearest dealer to pick up your ride, but you don’t have to go down there to place your order, which is a big plus. Vespa’s move to streamline this process makes a lot of sense and it’s a move that I think more and more manufacturers will be rolling out in the future.