Yezdi Revival Set for January 13

Yezdi, the iconic manufacturer that has been granted a new lease of life by Mahindra-owned Classic Legends, is set to make its return on January 13. The company sent out a statement to our friends in the Indian media asking them to block their calendars for the big reveal.

While official information on what’s in store is still unknown, test mules of the upcoming motorcycles have been spotted multiple times in the recent past.

ZigWheels reports that there will be a Road King Scrambler and an Adventure. The former is a modern take on the iconic Road King. while the latter is likely Yezdi’s attempt at taking on another giant of the Indian automotive industry, Royal Enfield, and its Himalayan, in particular.

The new Yezdis will be powered by the 334cc single-cylinder engine from the Jawa Perak. On the Perak, peak output figures are 30.6hp and 24.1lb-ft, but we could see a different state of tune on the Yezdi considering its use case. The images also reveal that the upcoming entry-level ADV features a single exhaust pipe. The Perak from which its engine is derived features two exhaust ports on the engine head, and it’s likely a two-into-one system couples both pipes.

Some reports suggest that the ADV and the scrambler may be joined by an urban-roadster model. There’s no word as to whether all of these models will make their debut on January 13, but with the date just over a week away, we’ll find out soon enough.