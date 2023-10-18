Yamaha’s Insane Ténéré 700 Extreme Debutes to Europe

We’ve only just finished talking about the new MY2024 Norden 901, and along comes the sibling of one of her competitors.

Meet Yamaha’s no-nonsense ADV-dual-sport Ténéré 700 “Extreme,” a variant with bolt-on-bits to better handle bumpy terrain.

The Extreme is the fifth variant in Yamaha’s 2024 Ténéré lineup; this new bike adopts the World Raid variant’s long-travel KYB suspension, joined by tougher componentry like titanium footrests, a high-enduro front mudguard, and a convenient rally saddle.

A view of the all-new 2024 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme, to be debuted on October 20th. All media provided by Yamaha Motors Europe.

All of the above now rides with a ground clearance of 10.2”/260mm – the highest yet available in the Ténéré range – generating a 35.8”/910mm seat height for lofty lollops through the topography of choice.

An aluminum chain guide and radiator guard complements the obligatory skid plate and high-spec, 690cc 2-cylinder heart punting out 54.0kW (73.4hp) @ 9000rpm and 68.0Nm (50ft-lbs) of torque @ 6,500rpm.

We’re told this bike has an official debut to the European market two days from now, on October 20th at the Italian Motorally Raid TT championship.

Expect this machine to be available in Yamaha’s “Icon Blue” color scheme, with pricing estimated to hang at an MSRP of around €11,899.00 (via Enduro21).

What do you think of the new Ténéré 700 Extreme?