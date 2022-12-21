Yamaha: MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7 Arrive in India for 2023

Yamaha is dropping their highly popular MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7 to India for 2023 – and we’re curious as to how the trio will do in a market saturated with 100-250cc beauties.

Today, one of the top bikes in India is Team Blue’s MT-15 – a 155cc water-cooled single-cylinder heart capable of 18.4PS @ 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of torque @ 7500rpm (via ZigWheels).

Yamaha’s MT-09. Media sourced from Yamaha.

Suffice it to say, then, that the MT-07 and MT-09 will likely pop to the top of the country’s favorites – though according to RideApart, the bikes will be debuted in limited edition fleets, much the same as the 790 Duke when it was made available.

There’s another factor to consider for the sake of sales projection, too.

While Yamaha’s MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7 are known for their high-value builds and reasonable pricepoint, India’s markets will likely be hit with pay-for-the-privilege levies.

Yamaha’s YZF-R7. Media sourced from Yamaha.

“They’ll be imported into the country via the CBU (completely-built-up) route, and will likely be slapped with hefty taxes, and therefore set customers back a hefty premium,” explains the report.

With the 100-250cc segment booming, we'll see how the MT and YZF-R line manage