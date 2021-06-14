Wisconsin Off-Highway Motorcycle Trail Passes Now Open To All

With the days officially opening up into summer and the heat hitting harder than a cicada on a windy day, it’s only natural to look for some recreational fun in the shade.

Enter Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is an association that has approved the use of their off-highway motorcycle trails by non-residents – with applicable passes, of course.

According to a report from DNR’s website, non-residents before April 26 had to pay a $90 fee before using the trails – and that was just to register their off-road vehicle.

Now, all that is needed as a non-resident is a simple one-time registration of $35 ($30 if you’re a first-time attendee), with the option to buy a five-day trail pass for $20 (or two-year renewal for $30).

All Registrations are redirected through The DNR’s online license and registration portal, GoWild – though the website did mention that any operation of an off-highway vehicle on frozen waters doesn’t require the use of a pass.

Keep in mind – some trails are more limited than others. While off-highway motorcycles can still access a wide range of over 750 miles’ worth of trails, some of these trails do not apply to ‘limited use Off-Highway Motorcycles’ or dirt bikes.

That being said, DNR’s website supports a list of all trails, complete with specs on the terrain of the trail and the suitable bike to do the job.

For more on motorcycles that will guarantee a kick in the pants for forest trails, head over to WebBikeworld’s article.