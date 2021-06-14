Motorcycle NewsOff-Road

Wisconsin Off-Highway Motorcycle Trail Passes Now Open To All

a biker enjoys the trails of Wisconsin

With the days officially opening up into summer and the heat hitting harder than a cicada on a windy day, it’s only natural to look for some recreational fun in the shade.

Enter Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources.

a Motocross rider on Wisconsin trails

The DNR is an association that has approved the use of their off-highway motorcycle trails by non-residents – with applicable passes, of course. 

According to a report from DNR’s website, non-residents before April 26 had to pay a $90 fee before using the trails – and that was just to register their off-road vehicle.

Now, all that is needed as a non-resident is a simple one-time registration of $35 ($30 if you’re a first-time attendee), with the option to buy a five-day trail pass for $20 (or two-year renewal for $30). 

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources' Game Wardens on duty

All Registrations are redirected through The DNR’s online license and registration portal, GoWild – though the website did mention that any operation of an off-highway vehicle on frozen waters doesn’t require the use of a pass. 

Keep in mind – some trails are more limited than others. While off-highway motorcycles can still access a wide range of over 750 miles’ worth of trails, some of these trails do not apply to ‘limited use Off-Highway Motorcycles’ or dirt bikes.

That being said, DNR’s website supports a list of all trails, complete with specs on the terrain of the trail and the suitable bike to do the job.

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources, and a motorcycle trail

For more on motorcycles that will guarantee a kick in the pants for forest trails, head over to WebBikeworld’s article.

