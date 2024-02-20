What’s KTM Planning for their 30 YEARS OF DUKE Campaign?

This year marks 30 happy years in celebration of one of the most disruptive Orange bikes ever to set wheel to our good streets.

Since 1994, our communities have been barraged by stripped speed and agile angles, with the very first Duke coming in to raze the hair of any given passerby thanks to its muscular “thumpy personality.”

Don’t believe us? Here’s an excerpt from Cycle World’s own Olly Duke the year the Duke 620 came out:

The bark of the exhaust tells you it’s a thumper, but the authority of that sound makes clear this is no ordinary Thump. KTM has just unleashed the most potent Single to hit Europe’s cobblestones, and it’s got a name that suggests its nobility. It’s called the Duke 620. … The Duke is KTM’s first pure road-going machine…Supermotard-weird in style, with sportbike suspension, fat 17” rubber and a 609cc engine packed with grunt, this thing will flat frazzle your brian cells.” – Olly Duke, “KTM DUKE: Supermotard Styling Strikes Again” ( CycleWorld )

Naturally, you can bet with reasonable safety that Kronreif Trunkenpolz Mattighofen is prepping like mad for some awesome festivities.

Fancy a gander at the goodies KTM’s got planned for their 30 YEARS OF DUKE campaign?

1. KTM’s three new Dukes carry special celebratory livery

This year, KTM wowed their Katoom fan base by dropping three new Dukes:

2024 390 Duke

2024 990 Duke

2024 1390 Super Duke R

KTM’s press release tells us that all three now sport livery celebrating three decades of Duke excellence.

2. KTM gave away one of each of their three new Dukes

Over 700,000 entries have graced KTM’s desk as the company finished carrying out a competition that saw one of each of KTM’s new Dukes given away to happy riders.

Here’s who won (and a quote from each lucky duck to boot):

Honestly, it felt unreal, like the kind of thing you read in a news article. Feels even better thinking that I’ll be among the first few customers to get delivery of a brand new machine!” – Rachit V. (India), winner of the 2024 390 Duke ( KTM

I’m super happy and still cannot believe it!” – Jason P. (France), winner of the 2024 990 Duke ( KTM

I’m insanely happy to have won. I love the aggressive Design and was never able to own such a powerful bike. I can’t wait to take it for a ride.” – Florian K. (Germany), winner of the 2024 1390 Super Duke R ( KTM

3. KTM’s spending big money so the press can try out their new Dukes

According to the release, Team Orange will be bringing their 390 Duke, 990 Duke, and 1390 Super Duke to a big International Media Launch in Algarve, Spain.

This is a pretty big deal for KTM since this is the very first time that they’re releasing three Dukes at the same time like this; as such, our good house of Kronreif & Trunkenpolz is setting up a multi-day experience for press and partners to ride their trio of Dukes, with special appearances from icons like KTM Ambassador Rok Bagaros and KTM royalty, Jeremy McWilliams.

Day one

A 115km ride on Spain’s finest coastline and twisty passes onboard the KTM 390 DUKE, as well as testing on a gymkhana course.

Day two

An experience aboard the KTM 990 DUKE led by KTM staff, “with the other half staying on track with Jeremy McWilliams to test the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO.”

*There will also be three specially built KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R’s on hand, fitted with all the KTM PowerParts, WP PRO COMPONENTS Suspension, and slick tires.*

Are you excited to see KTM’s 30 YEARS OF DUKE Campaign get underway?