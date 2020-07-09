Warwick Moto’s Aurora Will be Ready to Race in 2022

A High-Speed Electric

Electric motorcycles will continue to make up an ever more impressive portion of the motorcycle industry. The technology is simply getting better and better, and it will likely surpass gas engines one day. The Warwick Moto Aurora is a bike that makes me think this new electric motorcycle future could come sooner rather than later.

The company’s motorcycle will put out about 200 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It has a top speed of 160 mph and should get there wicked quick thanks to instant torque and its reasonable curb weight of 573 pounds. The motorcycle has an oil-cooled 17kWh battery and a carbon fiber subframe.

The motorcycle you see here isn’t totally finished yet. It’s worth noting that Warwick Moto’s team is still securing funding through sponsors and crowdfunding efforts. You can help the company out by contributing to its crowdfunding campaign if you want. Otherwise, take a look at the video below and keep an eye out for the motorcycle once the 2022 racing season arrives. That’s when this motorcycle is expected to take to the track.