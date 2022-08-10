Virginia: America’s 9/11 Foundation Motorcycle Ride

Next Friday, August ninth, marks the date that riders from around the state – and the country – will be attending America’s 9/11 Foundation Motorcycle Ride, in memory of the brave souls – the heroes, volunteers and victims – who lost their lives during that fateful day.

If you’re looking to contribute to the efforts, Leesburg’s report states that ‘will begin in Somerset, PA, and stop at the Pentagon before ending at the World Trade Center site.’

“The parade of motorcycles is expected to enter Leesburg heading south on Business Route 15 around 1:45 p.m. and will travel down King Street through the historic downtown,” adds the report.

“The motorcycles will proceed from South King Street to the Route 7/15 Bypass and onto the Dulles Greenway.”

America’s 911 Ride. Media sourced from Leesburg.

Obviously the obligatory mundanities of life – inclement traffic, road construction, and weather – will play a big part on how accurate the times are, but currently the ride’s organizers are expecting the intercity road closures are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes.

Want to support the efforts on the sidelines?

America’s 911 Ride. Media sourced from America’s 911 Ride.

Try to show up by 1pm at the absolute latest; parking will be available at the Town Hall Parking Garage, the Church Street Parking Lot, the Liberty Street Parking Lot, and the Pennington Parking Garage, among other locations.

Please do not hand the motorcycle riders anything, for safety purposes, drop a comment below letting us know if you’ll be able to make it, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.