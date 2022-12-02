Videogame Grind: ‘TT Isle Of Man – Ride On The Edge 3’

A white Christmas may delay (or deter) shenanigans on two wheels, but nobody said you couldn’t take all that moto-passion to another corner of our good industry to incubate; for us, elsewhere means drooling over the new videogame revealed in commemoration of the world’s most legendary motorcycle race – and she’s looking pretty darn good.

Since their establishment in 2019, NACON’s team has chosen a business unit that unifies over 15 development studios in the name of gaming; now, according to a recent press release from NACON, ‘TT Isle Of Man – Ride On The Edge 3’ will be available starting from May 2023, on the following platforms:

PC

PlayStation®4

PlayStation®5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo SwitchTM

Advertisement for the new game from NACON: “Isle of Man TT – Ride on the Edge 3.” Media sourced from Youtube.

Thanks to all that passion, 32 different circuits will be available to the player (including both present and past courses) with over 40 SuperBike and SuperSport options available on which to hoon into the virtual sunset.

Best part about all of this as a certified nerd?

NACON was inspired to add to her ‘Ride on the Edge’ series (considered ‘a proper achievement by Top Gear) with ‘TT Isle Of Man – Ride On The Edge 3,’ thanks to RiMS Racing – the source of my very first solo article here at WBW, and a brilliant addition to any proud developer’s trophy shelf.

It’s the kind of ‘iron sharpens iron’ move that I love about the digital industry – and now, that industry is one motorcycle game the wiser.

“After the great feedback we received about RiMS Racing, we are delighted to have applied all our expertise into this incredible race,” states Marco Ponte, CEO and Creative Director at RaceWard Studio.

“For a team of developers with such passion for motorcycling, it makes us immensely proud to make the official game that recreates this legendary race for motorbike fans around the world.”

Have you played RiMS Racing / Ride On The Edge / Ride On The Edge 2?

Let us know below;