Vespa’s Got a Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Scooter

Got a relative that’s sitting a little too hard on the Disney fence these days? Maybe they need a Disney-themed Vespa to breathe easy.

With Vespa now celebrating a connection to both Disney and Pixar Animations – thanks to the famous hit flick “Luca” (2021) – it was only natural that the three names would put their wallets together and come up with something worthy of being waggled about the scapes of our local streets proper.

That something, by the way, celebrates one of Disney’s most recognizeable personas – a mouse whose rights with Disney are set to expire, after 94 years, in 2024 (via Disney Dining).

Presenting the Vespa 2023 Disney Mickey Mouse Edition scooter:

Vespa’s 2023 Disney Mickey Mouse Edition scooter, built upon the brand’s Primavera model. Media sourced from Piaggio’s recent press release.

Vespa’s 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc Primavera models now sport a black, red, white, and yellow color scheme, complete with yellow wheels and blacked-out mirrors to mimic the MC’s ears. The project even put the iconic Mickey Mouse silhouette on the machine’s sides, creating a ride that wouldn’t look out of place next rolled up next to the Star Wars hotel.

“Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in complex times such as these,” comments Michele Colaninno, Piaggio Group’s Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation.

“A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun – the very values that have always anchored Vespa.”

“This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely.”

Even Disney’s VP of Products, Games & Publishing EMEA has commented on the scooter:

“Just like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure, and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending our timeless storytelling.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and bringing all of Mickey’s charm and personality to road trips wherever people want to go!”

What do you think of the 2023 Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Vespa?

