Vespa and Christian Dior Team Up for a Special Vespa 946

Vespa and Christian Dior were founded in the same year. The two brands have become exceptionally important in their respective industries, and now they collaborated on the Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter.

The Vespa 946 features a monohull construction with graphic lines that pay tribute to both brands’ rich histories. The Vespa 946 was first presented in 2012 in Milan. It’s very clearly a Vespa utilizing many of the classic design elements of the company, but it also takes things a little further.

The scooter is a contemporary look at the classic Vespa design. The scooter is curvaceous and elegant. This particular version is special. It was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior women’s collections. It’s made in Italy.

The Dior Oblique motif features clearly on the fixed luggage rack. There’s also a helmet and bag with a similar design to go with the ride. The scooter’s primary color is white. It features dark blue accents and gold trim. The limited-edition scooter will be in Dior boutiques around the world in the spring of 2021. Then it will be sold in Piaggio Group’s Motoplex stores, but only a few select stores. I’m not seeing anything about the price, but I’d suspect it is quite high.