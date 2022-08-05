Vance & Hines: Two New Pipes for the Bagger Community

As if being a supporting part of the young-and-reckless bagger community isn’t enough, Vance & Hines have gone even further to promote quality scoots for the racing industry by staying up a wee bit longer in the lab and punting out two new 2-in-1 exhaust systems for our….bigger personalities.

The Vance & Hines Pro Pipe. Media sourced from the relevant press release.

Vance & Hines Pro Pipe

The Pro Pipe is a part of the all-new Vance & Hines PCX collection, with the unit herself being obscenely popular.

Now, she shows off new emissions compliance, with the usual ‘20 years of evolution and improvement built into its return market.’

Expect stepped headers, an oversized collector and long megaphone muffler, along with the obligatory PCX™ technology. This bit of tech ‘integrates a chambered high-flow catalyst in the megaphone for a bigger boost in torque and a more robust rumble of a big V-Twin motor.’

More yank, more rumble-rumble, and it saves your gear to boot.

*The Pro Pipe system fits Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight Touring (2017-2022) and Softail (2018-2022) models, as well as late model Twin Cam Touring models (2010-2016)*

Vance & Hines Hi-Output RR Exhaust System

“With our company’s roots in racing and our excitement about this year’s King of the Baggers program, the race-replica high-output system was a no-brainer,” enthuses Vance & Hines President and CEO Mike Kennedy.

“I can’t wait to see a bagger ride by with the same pipes James Rispoli has on his Vance & Hines race bike.”

Finally, we can get our greedy fingers on the types of pipes the gents and ladies use and trust over at the King of the Baggers (KOTB) racing series.

Harley-Davidson tourers, watch out; this new unit purportedly ‘comes directly out of the development work done for the riders in [KOTB], with high grade, 304 stainless steel showing off TIG welded headers (which have upgraded from 1.75″ to 1.875″ to 2.0″) and ‘feed into the same oversized collector used on the race exhaust system.’

Should you be as extra as we expect you to be on the leans, V7H has even rotated the collector for that wee bit of extra ground clearance.

Tie the whole thing up with the NECESSARY mid-length 4″ Hi-Output megaphone muffler, complete with race-replica badging, and you’ve got yourself a pipe that not only increases yank (especially at mid-range RPMs), but sounds unfairly sexy doing it.

* The Hi-Output RR system fits Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight Touring models (2017-2022). An optional accessory heat shield kit will also be available.*

The official Vance & Hines logo. Media sourced from lezebre.lu.

For other related news, be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.