VAIS GSR SiriusXM Radio Radio Add on for Harley Touring Bikes

Want SiriusXM on Your Ride?

Does your 2014 to 2019 Harley-Davidson touring bike have everything you want but Sirius XM radio? Well, you’re in luck. VAIS has a new GSR SiriusXM radio add on for compatible 2014 and newer Harley-Davidson models. This system will use your existing stereo system to allow you to play SiriusXM, making everything easy.

The system has three connectors and a box that allows you to connect to SiriusXM. It should be easy enough to install. Dennis Hopper of VAIS Technology said the USB is what allows the system to communicate with the vehicle’s existing stereo system. You’ll need to use the bike’s USB port to make this happen.

The suggested retail price for the unit is $399. That seems a bit high for me, but then I’m not a SiriusXM fanatic and I’ve also not spent a lot on a recently built Harley-Davidson, so maybe that seems reasonable to you. The VAIS system works on 2014 to 2019 Road Glide, Street Glide, and Electra Glide Series bikes with the Boom Box 4.3 system installed, or 2014 to 2018 Road Glide, Street Glide, and Electra Glide Series bikes with the Boom Box 6.5 GT.

If you’re worried about how to control the system, don’t be. The system utilizes your existing handlebar controls, making everything pretty quick and easy. Below is a video showcasing the system in action. Personally, I don’t listen to SiriusXM, but I know some guys who absolutely love it. If you listen to it every day, this might be a fantastic solution for getting it on your bike.