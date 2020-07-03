Twisted Road and Windy-City Fox Motorsports Team Up to Provide Demo-to-Own Program

A Good Move by Both Companies

Twisted Road and Windy-City Fox Motorsports have teamed up to provide a unique demo-to-own motorcycle program. Twisted Road, for those of you who don’ know, is a large peer-to-peer rental service provider. Windy-City Fox Motorsports is one of the largest dealer networks in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas. Together, they have a lot of pull.

The demo-to-own program is pretty much like what it sounds like. Riders are encouraged to rent any of the motorcycles Windy-City Fox Motorsports has listed with Twisted Road. Those bikes are used machines and will be available for sale, so you can buy the bike you rent if you’d like.

“Finding the right motorcycle to fit your riding style can take some miles”, acknowledges Mike Shedivy, President Windy City Fox Motorsports. “Giving riders the opportunity to spend extended time on bikes provides a unique experience. “Best of all, riders can also list their motorcycle on Twisted Road to generate income.”

That’s right, after you buy the bike, you can simply re-list it on Twisted Road and generate some income. Depending on where you live and the demand for rental bikes, the bike could potentially pay for itself.

It’s a smart move by Windy-City Fox Motorsports, and any move to expand the inventory of Twisted Road is a good one. I am looking forward to seeing what’s available.