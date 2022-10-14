“Twist the Throttle for Trails”: Buy a Foot of Trail, Win a Custom KTM 350 EXC-F!

With the warmer season making way for the close of the year, everybody is making themselves busy on the anticipated turnaround – so why not add something new to the calendar in the name of protecting our available trails while you’ve got the new year in mind?

KTM’s custom EXC-F, donated to benefit 5 Bucks a Foot’s “Twist the Throttle for Trails”. Media sourced from SBTS’s press release.

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) has partnered with KTM and Motorcycle Performance Center (MPC) – with help from Nevada County Woods Riders – to bring you a heck of a deal; if you become a part of their ‘Twist the Throttle for Trails’ by contributing $5 to ‘buy’ a foot of their trail, you get entered to win a sick, very custom KTM 350 EXC-F.

Best part? You aren’t just limited to that one $5 entry – you can buy as many entries as you want. The more you buy, the bigger the chance of getting this bike in your garage.

So let’s take a quick gander at the machine in question, shall we?

According to the relevant press release from SBTS, the EXC-F comes with “an aftermarket skid plate, handguards, front and rear rotor guards, heat shield, grab handle, Dunlop tires, bike stand, NoToil air filters and a filter kit,” with a very nice $500 credit from Motion Pro tucked away somewhere in all of that.

Be sure to enter anytime between Tuesday, October 11th and Tuesday, November 2nd, before 11pm PST, 2022. With $22,660

already raised in anticipation of the $75,000 goal, we recommend you hurry up!

Here’s the link to enter:

171180-five-bucks-a-foot-moto-2022

Stay tuned for updates, let us know if you signed up, and as ever – sty safe on the twisties.