TVS Uses the iQube Electric Scooter to Reach a New Audience

Tech-Packed Scooter

TVS has a new electric scooter for 2020 called the iQube. It’s designed to be an urban commuter that is connected and full of unique technology. The scooter features TVS’s SmartXonnect platform that allows users to remain connected to their mobile devices or phone. The company is using this scooter to target a new generation of riders, a younger one who needs to stay connected at all times.

The TFT display connects the iQube app on your phone and will show things like SMS messages and calls on the scooter’s dash. You can also see things like your phone’s battery and some other info. Once off the bike, the phone and scooter stay connected, so you can see the location of your scooter, battery status of the bike, and more.

As far as what the scooter has for performance, it features a 4.4 kW motor that is good for a top speed of 78 km/h or about 48 mph. It can do 0 to 40 km/h in 4.2 seconds (about 25 mph). The battery is good for 75 km, which is about 47 miles. The battery takes 5 hours to reach full capacity, and 4 hours to reach 80 percent of battery capacity.

All told, this looks like a good option from TVS. Right now the scooter is being sold in India, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company expanding to other areas of the world soon.