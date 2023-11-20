Triumphs Recalls 2020-2024 Rocket Range

Our favorite Hinckley-based bike brand has just issued a recall for their family of Rockets.

The recall itself – published at the end of October – cites the issue to lie in “a small number of motorcycles within the affected VIN range that have been parked or stored for long periods of time.”

Apparently, leaving these bikes to sit has resulted in a decided increase in rear brake pedal travel – at least, more than what the bike had before the storage period.

A view of Triumph’s Rocket family – the very same with an initiated recall. Media provided by Triumph.

Luckily, NHTSA’s report states that this problem can be remedied by depressing that same rear brake pedal over a greater distance prior to storage.

We’re told that 100% of Triumph’s bikes have this problem, with as many as 3,557 bikes affected overall.

Here are the exact models affected:

2022-2022 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black January 4 to February 26, 2021 VIN numbers ranging SMTG10JX2NTAE9438 – SMTG10JX3NTAG3591

2022-2022 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black February 9 to April 26, 2021 SMTG11JX3NTAF9417 – SMTG11JX7NTAH5586

2022-2024 Triumph Rocket 3 R October 10 (2019) to August 31 (2023) SMTG11JX3LT978848 – SMTG11JX9RTBR2306

2020-2024 Triumph Rocket 3 GT October 14 (2019) to August 25, 2023 SMTG10JX6LT979471 to SMTG10JX6RTBR1673

2020-2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC October 16 (2019), to Dece,ber 15 (2019) SMTG12JX4LT978640 – SMTG12JX2LT989099



Triumph intends to replace the Rear Brake master Cylinder “free of charge, including parts and labor.”

A view of Triumph’s Rocket family – the very same with an initiated recall. Media provided by Triumph.

If you’re a rider and you already have your bike in the shop for a recall repair, you may be eligible for compensation; be sure to contact the relevant parties for further info:

Triumph Motorcycles Customer Service

1-888-284-6288

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Vehicle Safety Hotline: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)

Website: www.nhtsa.gov

NHTSA’s recall #: 23V-730

What do you think of this recent recall?