Triumphs Recalls 2020-2024 Rocket Range

Our favorite Hinckley-based bike brand has just issued a recall for their family of Rockets.
The recall itself – published at the end of October – cites the issue to lie in “a small number of motorcycles within the affected VIN range that have been parked or stored for long periods of time.”
Apparently, leaving these bikes to sit has resulted in a decided increase in rear brake pedal travel – at least, more than what the bike had before the storage period.
Luckily, NHTSA’s report states that this problem can be remedied by depressing that same rear brake pedal over a greater distance prior to storage.
We’re told that 100% of Triumph’s bikes have this problem, with as many as 3,557 bikes affected overall.
Here are the exact models affected:
|
Triumph intends to replace the Rear Brake master Cylinder “free of charge, including parts and labor.”
If you’re a rider and you already have your bike in the shop for a recall repair, you may be eligible for compensation; be sure to contact the relevant parties for further info:
Triumph Motorcycles Customer Service
- 1-888-284-6288
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Vehicle Safety Hotline: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
- Website: www.nhtsa.gov
- NHTSA’s recall #: 23V-730
What do you think of this recent recall?