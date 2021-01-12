Triumph’s New 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS Teaser Is Here

“The Revolution is Coming”

Triumph has been a little bit behind schedule when it comes to 2021 model unveilings, but it appears now that decision was for the better. Good things sometimes come late, and the new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is certainly a good thing.

Up until this point, we had a few variations of the Speed/Street triple, but it appears like Triumph is looking to add another addition to the ranks with the introduction of this 1200cc inline-three beast.

Triumph has officially confirmed the Speed Triple 1200 RS through the release of this teaser that comes in the form of a YouTube video, showcasing the Triple family’s recently updated headlights, and a carbon fiber front fender. There isn’t much else info they are giving us at this moment, meaning it is a true ‘teaser’ to the core.

It all comes down to speculation as to where Triumph plans to source this 1200cc inline-three engine from. The British company could perhaps have their sights set on reconfiguring the pre-existing 1050cc engine found in the Speed Triple 1050. They could also decide to borrow the new Tiger 1200’s engine, or perhaps an entirely new engine altogether.

I don’t think it would make much financial sense for Triumph to develop an entirely new engine for this new model when the Speed Triple’s have already been a lower-sales volume motorcycle. It’s more than likely that we will see the Tiger 1200’s engine be reconfigured for the new model.

At the end of the day, we’re just going to have to sit tight and see what Triumph delivers with this sweet new Speed Triple 1200 RS. The motorcycle is planned for official release on January 26th, 2021; so look out for more details shortly.