Triumph Releases a Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

Bond, James Bond

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, should come out this year. As with all Bond movies a good amount of attention will be paid to the cars he drives and the motorcycles he rides. While four-wheel vehicles typically have more importance in these movies, motorcycles routinely are an important part, too. This time, Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 XE is involved in the film. Now Triumph has a special Bond edition of that bike.

The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is a standard Scrambler 1200 XE at its heart, meaning the 1,200cc liquid-cooled twin engine is the same—87 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque. The bike also has the same 21/17-inch wheels, long-travel suspension, tech, dash, and controls. What’s different is the way the bike looks.

Triumph went with a blacked-out design. This includes the mudguards, forks, swingarm, sump guard, and grab rail. The company also made the engine a darker color but added some gold accents. Then there were some fancy add-ons, including fog lights, black shrouds, a stainless headlight grill, a machined front brake reservoir, Arrow exhaust, and carbon end caps.

Triumph also worked with the Bond franchise to get two 007 logos on there. The first is on the exhaust number board. The second appears embroidered on the rear of the seat. These bikes also get a special number and a pack of goodies signed by Nick Bloor, Triumph’s CEO.

I’m not seeing a price listed, but Motorcycle News noted, that Triumph is only going to make 250 and number 007 of the limited run will be kept by the company.