Triumph Officially Reveals the 2021 Trident 660

What a Triple

Triumph revealed the new Trident 660 recently and the motorcycle looks to be a near-perfect blend of past and present. The bike will be a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight naked segment.

The motorcycle features a new water-cooled inline three-cylinder 660cc engine. That engine makes 80 hp and 47 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission that features a slipper clutch and an optional quick-shifter. Triumph says this three-cylinder design provides plenty of low-end torque and higher-end power.

The bike gets a tubular steel frame with a fabricated steel double-sided swingarm. There’s a Showa upside-down fork at the front of the bike and Showa mono-shock in the rear of the bike. It also has Nissin brakes that measure 310 mm up-front (two-piston) and 255 mm rear (single piston). ABS (switchable) is standard. The wheels are 17-inch cast aluminum and wear Michelin Road 5 tires. It also gets LED lighting all around.

Additional features and equipment include an LCD gauge, TFT screen, throttle-by-wire, engine immobilizer built into the key, two riding modes (rain and road), traction control, and My Triumph Connectivity System. The bike also adds a Bluetooth module that makes the TFT a fully-featured infotainment system that can sync to a device. This enables turn-by-turn navigation and more.

The bodywork for the bike is scarce, but it does a good job of blending old-school style and modern aesthetics. There are four colors: white with red and black decals, black with red and sliver decals, matte black and silver with white decals, and silver and red with black decals.

The bike is small, too. Its overall length is about six and a half feet long with a seat height of about 32 inches. It only weighs about 416 pounds. Triumph will sell a whole bunch of accessories to go with this motorcycle, too. So, you can make it your own, but those have not been announced yet.

The price for this machine is $7,995 starting and it will come with a two-year warranty. That seems like a paltry sum for such an interesting machine. This is a motorcycle worth getting excited about if you’re in the market for a middleweight naked bike.