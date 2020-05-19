Triumph Launches an Online Shop for Gear and Clothing in the U.K.

No Need to Visit the Dealer

Triumph is now selling gear and clothing online in the U.K. The company just recently launched a new online store. Right now this online store just services the U.K., but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Triumph expand it to other markets.

This is a smart move both because Triumph should be doing online sales like this and because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s still causing major disruptions around the world. Before this store opened up, buyers had to go into a Triumph dealer to get this kind of gear. That has proved to be a struggle in today’s current world with some dealerships being open and others not.

The new online shop is clear and easy to use and showcases all of the products in a flattering way. It looks good on both desktop and mobile, and Triumph seems to have really done things right. It will be interesting to see if this works out well for the company. If so, I’d expect it will roll out similar online stores for pretty much every other market with North America being one of the future places you’ll be able to get Triumph gear directly from Triumph online.