Triumph Lands Award for “the Highest Achievers in British Motorcycling”

Triumph's three-cylinder engine. Media provided by Triumph Motorcycles.
CEO of Triumph Motorcycles is bestowed the Torrens Trophy on January 9th at the Royal Automobile Club in London
Award is in recognition of Triumph’s contribution to Moto2, specifically their three-cylinder engines
This is the sixth season of Triumph supplying engines to Moto2
Triumph has just been given outstanding recognition for the supplying of their engines to Moto2.
This is a big moment for our favorite Hinckley-based bike builders; the Torrens Trophy is awarded to those who are considered to be “the Highest Achievers in British Motorcycling.”
How long has Triumph supplied engines to Moto2?
For reference, this is the sixth season that Triumph has given their three-cylinder hearts to the Moto2 championship, and Nick Bloor, Chief Executive, is excited to see that the brand’s hard work is recognized on such a level:
It’s absolutely fantastic that we have been recognised for our contribution to what is one of the best global motorcycle sporting events – Moto2.
… it’s an absolute privilege to receive this award. It’s a huge undertaking… the first time we’ve stepped into this kind of arena, and it takes literally everyone across the whole business.”
Add to this the engines’ ability to shine even in harsher conditions – Moto2’s circuit is nothing if not harsh – and even the upcoming worry of Europe’s net-zero goals can’t stop the excitement for Triumph’s contribution to Moto2.
Ben Cussons, a member of the Torrens Trophy Nominations Committee, agrees:
There’s no tolerance for failure, so [for Triumph] to take their engine there was a bold move, and they’ve clearly produced a good engine.
I went to the British Grand Prix, and you walk down the pit road and talk to the teams, and they really like the engine, and they really like working with Triumph… [who has] transformed the manufacture of motorcycles, and it is a bold move to go into that white heat of Moto2.”
– Ben Cussons, Chairman, Royal Automobile Club and Torrens Trophy Nominations Committee member (MCN)
Who else has won the Torrens Trophy?
Curious as to who else has been bestowed a Torrens Trophy? Triumph lists a sizeable pile of names in their press release:
2022
Mike Trimby, for his tireless work to improve circuit safety and represent the riders, teams and commercial side of MotoGP.
2021
The Crescent Yamaha team for winning the riders’, teams’ and manufacturers’ titles in the FIM World Superbike Championship.
2020
Emma Bristow for claiming her seventh consecutive FIM Women’s Trial World Championship.
2019
Peter Hickman for his three Isle of Man TT victories and for setting the world’s fastest road race lap record of 136.415mph at the Ulster GP.
2018
Tai Woffinden for being the most successful British speedway rider in history.
2017
Jonathan Rea MBE for being the first rider to win three consecutive World Superbike Championships.
2016
MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow for being first British rider to win a premier class World Championship Motorcycle Grand Prix in 35 years.
2015
Eleven-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson for his outstanding determination, courage and overcoming adversity to win multiple TTs.
2014
Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne for becoming the first man in history to be crowned British Superbike Championship on four occasions (2003, 2008, 2012 and 2014).