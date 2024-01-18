Triumph Lands Award for “the Highest Achievers in British Motorcycling”

CEO of Triumph Motorcycles is bestowed the Torrens Trophy on January 9th at the Royal Automobile Club in London

Award is in recognition of Triumph’s contribution to Moto2, specifically their three-cylinder engines

This is the sixth season of Triumph supplying engines to Moto2

Triumph has just been given outstanding recognition for the supplying of their engines to Moto2.

This is a big moment for our favorite Hinckley-based bike builders; the Torrens Trophy is awarded to those who are considered to be “the Highest Achievers in British Motorcycling.”

Moto2, featuring Triumph’s three-cylinder engines. Media provided by Triumph Motorcycles.

How long has Triumph supplied engines to Moto2?

For reference, this is the sixth season that Triumph has given their three-cylinder hearts to the Moto2 championship, and Nick Bloor, Chief Executive, is excited to see that the brand’s hard work is recognized on such a level:

It’s absolutely fantastic that we have been recognised for our contribution to what is one of the best global motorcycle sporting events – Moto2. … it’s an absolute privilege to receive this award. It’s a huge undertaking… the first time we’ve stepped into this kind of arena, and it takes literally everyone across the whole business.” – Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles ( MCN )

Triumph representatives accepting the Torrens Trophy on behalf of Triumph Motorcycles. Media provided by Triumph Motorcycles.

Why Triumph’s engines are well-loved

According to Dan Sutherland’s coverage on MCN, the love for Triumph’s engines is rooted deep in the brand’s UK legacy.

Add to this the engines’ ability to shine even in harsher conditions – Moto2’s circuit is nothing if not harsh – and even the upcoming worry of Europe’s net-zero goals can’t stop the excitement for Triumph’s contribution to Moto2.

Ben Cussons, a member of the Torrens Trophy Nominations Committee, agrees:

There’s no tolerance for failure, so [for Triumph] to take their engine there was a bold move, and they’ve clearly produced a good engine. I went to the British Grand Prix, and you walk down the pit road and talk to the teams, and they really like the engine, and they really like working with Triumph… [who has] transformed the manufacture of motorcycles, and it is a bold move to go into that white heat of Moto2.” – Ben Cussons, Chairman, Royal Automobile Club and Torrens Trophy Nominations Committee member ( MCN )

Representatives coming together to celebrate Triumph’s Torrens Trophy. Media provided by Triumph Motorcycles.

Who else has won the Torrens Trophy?

Curious as to who else has been bestowed a Torrens Trophy? Triumph lists a sizeable pile of names in their press release:

2022 Mike Trimby, for his tireless work to improve circuit safety and represent the riders, teams and commercial side of MotoGP. 2021 The Crescent Yamaha team for winning the riders’, teams’ and manufacturers’ titles in the FIM World Superbike Championship. 2020 Emma Bristow for claiming her seventh consecutive FIM Women’s Trial World Championship. 2019 Peter Hickman for his three Isle of Man TT victories and for setting the world’s fastest road race lap record of 136.415mph at the Ulster GP. 2018 Tai Woffinden for being the most successful British speedway rider in history. 2017 Jonathan Rea MBE for being the first rider to win three consecutive World Superbike Championships. 2016 MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow for being first British rider to win a premier class World Championship Motorcycle Grand Prix in 35 years. 2015 Eleven-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson for his outstanding determination, courage and overcoming adversity to win multiple TTs. 2014 Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne for becoming the first man in history to be crowned British Superbike Championship on four occasions (2003, 2008, 2012 and 2014). 2013 Tom Sykes for being crowned the 15th World Superbike Champion, the fourth from Great Britain and only the second rider to win for Kawasaki in the series for 20 years. 2008 World Superbike Champion James Toseland was awarded the Trophy for his immense contribution to raising the profile of motorcycle racing in this country. 1998 Ian Kerr of the Metropolitan Police for 20 years of tireless work in promoting safe and responsible motorcycling. 1989 BMW in recognition for its contribution to motorcycle safety through the development of its anti-lock braking system. 1981 Dave Taylor MBE for his vast contribution to motorcycle road safety. 1980 Transport and Road Laboratory. 1979 Lieutenant-Colonel Fredrick Lovegrove OBE

Big congrats to Triumph Motorcycles for the recognition of their gigantic efforts, and all the best going forward.

What do you think of Triumph winning the Torrens trophy for their contribution to Moto2?