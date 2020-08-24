Triumph Issues Recall For 2019-2020 Street Twin & Street Scrambler

Triumph Motorcycles America has issued a recall for the 2019 and 2020 Street Twin and Street Scrambler. The wiring harness from the dash and grips can become damaged over time due to being misrouted, and could cause the engine to suddenly stall with no warning.

The issue at hand is the lower lug on the main frame headstock comes into contact with the wiring through steering and countersteering. Enough wiring harnesses have been damaged via this method that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published recall number SRAN 584, dated August 23, 2020.

The following models and VINs are affected:

2019-2020 Street Scrambler , VIN SMTD44GN1KT920110 through VIN SMTD44GN3LTAB9482, manufactured between October 15, 2018, and April 21, 2020.

, VIN SMTD44GN1KT920110 through VIN SMTD44GN3LTAB9482, manufactured between October 15, 2018, and April 21, 2020. 2019-2020 Street Twin, VIN SMTD31GN3KT918702 through VIN SMTD31GN6LTAB9140, manufactured between October 04, 2018, and April 15, 2020.

If you have any questions or concerns, Triumph North America welcomes any contact via their customer service line at 1-800-232-3780 with their VIN at hand so they can have their VIN verified.

Customers can also contact their local Triumph dealer with the recall number SRAN 584 and set up a service set up to have a VIN plate protected installed and the wiring harness rerouted or replaced, free of charge.

Lastly, customers can also reach out to the NHTSA via its hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or check online at www.safercar.gov and use the “Search for recalls by VIN” on the right-hand side of the page.