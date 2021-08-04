Torque And Talent: The Bell Brawl Goes Live At Sturgis Rally

Step right up and experience the ringside for round 3 of The Brawl At The Buffalo Chip Crossroads, founded by none other than Bell Helmets!

For those of you wondering what the heck we’re talking about, The Bell Brawl is an invite-only competition, providing up to 20 riders the ability to show off the feats and stunts they’ve been working on all year.

The top five smoke and stroke performers of the day get prizes and cash, as well as the clout to carry into the next season.

These hot-and-ready V-Twins perform feats you have to see to believe – and they’re going to be at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Sunday, August 8th, 2021, at 2:00 PM MT.

Bell Helmets has a bit to say about the Brawls on their website:

“Since 1954, Bell has lived by five core values: grit, courage, camaraderie, progression, and stewardship. We still hold true to those values today by supporting the sports our bell riders are passionate about.”

“A couple of seasons ago, we got together with Ride & Destroy and realized a rapidly growing V-Twin stunt scene was becoming popular, but there was no outlet for riders to safely showcase their talents.”

“Through much discussion, hard work, determination, and evolution. The bell brawl was born. For riders, by riders.”

“We are proud of what we’ve created and will continue to push forward with bigger and better events each season.”

Should you be unable to get your caboose down to South Dakota for the fun, @bellhelmets on Instagram is providing live coverage on their social media platform throughout the day.

Keep checking back for updates, as Sunday is fast approaching and the 2021 Sturgis Rally will be covering a host of amazing brands and bikes this year.

Let us know if you get a front seat!