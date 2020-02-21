The Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Is Closer to Becoming a Production Model

This Is the Version Many People Will Want

The Tenere 700 Rally model may come soon. According to Bennetts, the Rally was approved as a standalone model. The publication shows that the regular Tenere 700 is referred to as the XTZ690 and the Rally gets the designation XTZ690D-B. The documents also confirm that the bike will be mostly the same.

The publication also says that the bike has already been approved in Europe. So, it will be coming sometime soon. As usual, the motorcycle will likely take more time to come to the U.S.

Information about what the Rally version of the Tenera 700 will offer that’s different from the standard bike is still under wraps at this time, but it’s safe to say that the model will be more of an off-road-focused bike.

The good news about the separate designation from the regular Tenere 700 is that it will likely be more than just some knobby tires and aesthetic upgrades. The bike could shed some serious weight or feature some new fancy tech, and will definitely offer different suspension. All of this is good news for the adventure rider who really likes to take things off the beaten path. I’ll keep an eye out for any new updates on this model.