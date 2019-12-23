The TT Isle of Man 2 Video Game Looks Amazing

Bigben Games Does it Again

The first TT Isle of Man game was called Ride on the Edge, and it was an impressive and immersive experience but now Bigben Games has the second installment of the game with an even more immersive gaming experience. They’ve tried their best to make it as realistic as possible.

The game’s graphics are stunning, but what’s more impressive is the features of the game. In the TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2, you’ll need to race in other road racing events to prove you’re ready for the Isle of Man. The gameplay features a gyroscopic effect that makes the riding more realistic than ever. The amount of traction you have going into corners is impacted by what angle you take into that corner, and a speed wobble warning that’s designed to help you figure out at what speed you should enter corners.

The trailer for the game explains the updates well and showcases just how awesome the game looks. If you’ve always wanted to race the Isle of Man but don’t have a chance of doing so, this is the next best thing. Check out the trailer below.