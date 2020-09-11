The Roof RO200 Carbon Gets the Fiberglass Treatment

The RO200 Carbon Gets an Affordable Brother

The Roof RO200 Carbon became one of the world’s lightest helmets available when it splashed into the market a year ago. For context, my Shoei Neotec tips the scales at around 1800 grams while the Roof RO200 Carbon weighs in at almost half that; around 1090 grams to be exact.

Not all of us have $770 to drop on am ultra-light carbon fiber helmet, unfortunately, and that’s where the new RO200 comes in. This September, France-based Roof announced they were taking their coveted RO200 Carbon and stripping away the carbon bits to provide a quality fiberglass helmet with the same form factor as its more expensive brother.

Just like the Carbon version, the new RO200 shares a virtually identical design with its six air inlets and two extractors. My biggest caveat with the Carbon version was that it unfortunately only came in 2 shell sizes with the use of padding to expand the sizing options. We see that here with the RO200 as well – but you can’t expect the world when buying an enthusiast-level helmet from a smaller French helmet manufacturer.

The XS to M shell sits at 1280 grams, with the larger shell at 1370 grams – still lighter than most base level Shoei helmets. It’s got all your premium helmet creature comforts with the neck roll, chin curtain, anti-fog Daynight Pinlock-ready visor, and room for Bluetooth communication devices.

The new RO2020 will be available to European riders through select retailers at a price of around €419 to €459 (or $496 to $543) depending on the version you select.