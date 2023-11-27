The Pros and Cons of a Women’s-Only World Motorcycle Championship

MotoGP 2023 has officially come to a close, with Ducati having won everything (again), clinching #50MotoGPwins for Bologna’s best bike builder. While those successes will likely be followed by harder concessions (courtesy of Dorna’s recent talks with all teams involved), a gander at the MotoGP circuit reveals the usual lack of female pro talent.
To date, not a single woman in the history of MotoGP has finished a season on the Grand Prix’s grid (Gina Bovaird started a premier-class race, but that’s it)… so when a Women’s World Motorcycle Championship was announced back in October as a part of the World Superbike support bill in 2024, you could imagine the conflicted reactions:
Should male and female racers be in the same series?
Is the idea of a female-exclusive championship demeaning?
Mat Oxley – Isle of Man TT winner and a prolific writer – logs some perceptive responses from a hearty fistful of influential women riders.
First up: The 2023 Women’s European Champ, a 21-year-old Spaniard by the name of Beatriz Neila. Neila believes that anatomical differences are largely the reason for MotoGP’s male-dominant circuit:
|
– Beatriz Neila, Women’s European Champ (Mat Oxley, Motorsport Magazine)
Next, words from a major icon of female racing. UK-based Maria Costello is the only woman to ever be awarded “Member of the Order of the British Empire” (MBE) – a well-deserved honor that speaks volumes on her accomplishments, but doesn’t come without its own sacrifices:
|
– Maria Costello, Women’s European Champ, MBE (Mat Oxley, Motorsport Magazine)
Arguments posited by both Neila and Costello are legitimate… but what do the guys think about women having their own motorcycling championship?
A certain news editor by the name of Charlie Rous certainly left little to the imagination when speaking of the female role in racing as a whole (this was back in the 1960s):
|
– Charlie Rous, Editor, Motor Cycle News (Mat Oxley, Motorsport Magazine)
Today, Rous’s words are echoed back in spades with the experiences of Patricia Fernandez, a highly talented pro racer who has frequented the Super Hooligan Championships, King of the Baggers (KOTB) Championships, and the Bagger Racing League.
Suffice it to say that a racing woman’s experience is far from “nice:”
|
– Interview: Patricia Fernandez, The Girl Who Raced a Bagger
Oxley’s own opinion roots deep into the part of racing history where “FIM rewrote the rules in the early 1960s, banning women from Grand Prix.” With an airing out of the past, Oxley looks to the future by quoting superstars like World Superbike junior category winner Ana Carrasco, the first woman to win an individual world championship motorcycle race:
|
– Ana Carrasco, Supersport 300 World Champ (Mat Oxley, Motorsport Magazine)
So where does this leave the Women’s World Motorcycle Championship?
So far, women from all corners of our industry show both love and lack thereof for a dedicated women’s only world racing event. As somebody who has never set wheel to a professional circuit but stands proud as a female motorcyclist, I will always be in support of opportunities that get female talent stretching muscles for the big leagues… but I don’t think the Women’s WMC need to be the final stop, folks.
Coincidentally, neither does Oxley:
|
– Mat Oxley, Motorsport Magazine
Big thanks to Mat for the continued inspiration to cover full-fueled topics like this; do you think the Women’s World Motorcycle Championship will be “a final destination for women racers?”