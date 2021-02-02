The New Suzuki Hayabusa Teaser is Here

‘Busa-Bros, Rejoice!

What goes 180 miles an hour, is built by Suzuki, and has the side profile of a giant superbike? A Hayabusa, of course. Suzuki just put out a teaser video with the title of “New model teaser”; but it’s very obvious this is a teaser video for the updated 2021 Hayabusa.

The ‘Busa has been around for a very long time and has seen very few major overhauls since its inception. The bike has remained very close to the roots that made it so popular to begin with, but this new teaser video shows what looks to be some much-needed updates to breathe some life back into this old monster.

The video in question gives away a few hints, and the dash cluster is mainly the one that sold me on the reveal. The video shows what looks like a hybrid analog-TFT cluster system (looking much like the older Hayabusa clusters but with some TFT action sprinkled in) and the speedometer pinned at 180 miles per hour at 10,000 rpm.

Another interesting detail worth taking note of is the fact that all of this top-speed run greatness is taking place on a banked circuit. The LCD section of the dash cluster, however, shows what looks to be a lean-angle reading system integrated into the bike’s software/display. When you take these two pieces of information and combine them it seems the idea of a big IMU system update could be something we could see featured on this fresh Hayabusa.

According to the video, this “new model” will be premiering on February 5th, 2021, so stay tuned.