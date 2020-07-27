The New Ride 4 Motorcycle Racing Video Game Looks Awesome

Race From the Comfort of Your Home

Racing motorcycles can be expensive, and if you don’t have that kind of dough, then racing motorcycles in a video game could be the next best thing. The new Ride 4 video game trailer recently came out, and it looks pretty great. This is the fourth installment (big surprise thanks to the title) of the video game from Italian developers, Milestone.

It looks very clearly like the best version out there. In the game trailer, you’ll notice bikes race on the streets, famous short circuits, and famous road-racing venues. The bikes represented in the trailer include the Yamaha R1 and Ducati Panigale V4R, an early K-series Suzuki GSX-R, and an MV Agusta Dragster 800.

According to Motorcycle News, there will also be a Special Edition version of the game. This Special Edition will give you access to 65 bikes, two additional tracks, and around 150 new events.

The game is set to release on October 8, 2020. The CEO of Milestone, Luisa Bixio, said, “The astonishing realism of its visuals, the depth of its gameplay and the great partners we’re working with, confirm we’ve worked in the right direction to create the ultimate two-wheel racing experience.”

It looks like an epic game and is basically the two-wheeled equivalent of the Gran Turismo games that are loved by so many racing fans and game players out there. It will be cool to see how good this new version is. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam.